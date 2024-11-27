A Massachusetts man wrongfully convicted of murder was awarded $13 million. He won't get all of it
For the nearly three decades that he was behind bars, Michael Sullivan's mother and four siblings died, his girlfriend moved on with her life and he was badly beaten in several prison attacks.
All for a murder he long insisted he never committed.
Earlier this month, the 64-year-old Sullivan got a degree of justice when a Massachusetts jury ruled that he was innocent of the 1986 murder and robbery of Wilfred McGrath. He was awarded $13 million — though state regulations cap rewards at $1 million for wrongful convictions. The jury also found a state police chemist falsely testified at the trial though his testimony isn't what guaranteed Sullivan's conviction.
It's the latest in a string of convictions that have been overturned in the state in recent years.
“The most important thing is finding me innocent of the murder, expunging it from my record,” said Sullivan, speaking at the Framingham, Massachusetts, office of his lead attorney Michael Heineman. “The money, of course, will be very helpful to me.”
A spokesman for the Massachusetts attorney general said, "We respect the jury’s verdict and are evaluating whether an appeal is appropriate.”
Sullivan was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 1987 after police say McGrath was robbed and beaten and his body dumped behind an abandoned supermarket.
Authorities zeroed in on Sullivan after they learned his sister had been out with McGrath the night before the murder and the two had gone to the apartment she shared with Sullivan. Another suspect in the murder, Gary Grace, implicated Sullivan and had his murder charges dropped. Grace testified at the trial that Sullivan was wearing a purple jacket the night of the murder and a former state police chemist testified that he found blood on the jacket and a hair consistent with McGrath, not Sullivan's.
Sullivan was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Grace, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to accessory after a murder, and was sentenced to 6 years. Emil Petrla, who beat McGrath and helped dispose of his body, pleaded to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole but he died in prison.
“I couldn't believe I was convicted of murder,” Sullivan said, recalling prosecutors mentioned the purple jacket five times in their closing argument. “My mother was crying in the courtroom, my brother was crying. I was crying. It was very hard for me and my family.”
Prison would prove a nightmare for Sullivan. He had his nose almost bitten off in one attack and nearly lost an ear in another. And because he was a lifer, the prison system didn't allow him to take any classes to gain much-needed skills
“It’s very hard on a person, especially when you know you’re innocent,” Sullivan said. “And prison is a bad life, you know. Prison is a tough life.”
But in 2011, Sullivan's fortunes changed dramatically.
Sullivan's attorney requested DNA testing — which had not been available for the first trial — that found no blood on the coat. The testing also found substances on the coat did not contain McGrath's DNA and could not determine if the hair found on a jacket belonged to him.
Dana Curhan, a Boston attorney who represented Sullivan from 1992 until 2014 and pushed for the DNA testing, said Sullivan had always told him McGrath's blood wasn't on the jacket. But he was surprised to learn there wasn't any blood, which undermined the prosecutor's argument that Sullivan had beaten McGrath into a “blood pulp.”
“At the prosecutor's closing, he essentially said, 'Hey, if he wasn’t the one who did it, why did they find blood on both of cuffs of the jacket?'” Curhan said. “He kept repeating that. Now, we don’t have any blood nor a DNA match. You would expect someone doing what he was alleged to have done to be covered in blood. There is no blood. That really was the case.”
A new trial was ordered in 2012 and Sullivan was released in 2013. He spent the first six months on home confinement and had to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet for years.
“When I walked out the front door, I was in an emotional state, he said.
In 2014, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld a decision to grant Sullivan a new trial and, in 2019, the state decided against retrying the case. At the time, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said it was virtually impossible for her office to successfully retry the case against Sullivan given the deaths of some witnesses, and a diminishment of the memories of other potential witnesses.
Sullivan admits he “shut down” after he was released and, to this day, struggles to function in a world that changed dramatically while he was in prison. Before he was arrested, he had worked at a peanut factory and had planned to go to school to become a truck driver and eventually work for his brother who owned a trucking company.
Instead, he left prison with no job prospects and little hope of finding work. He still can't use a computer and mostly helps his sister with odd jobs. His girlfriend, whom he had known since he was 12, would visit him for a decade in prison but eventually “had to go on with her life."
“I’m still really not adjusted to the outside world,” Sullivan said, adding that he spends much of his time with his Yorkshire terrier Buddy and pigeons that he keeps at his sister's house.
“It’s hard for me,” he said. “I don’t go nowhere. I’m scared all the time ... I'm pretty much a loner.”
Sullivan's sister, Donna Faria, said the family “never for a minute” believed that he killed McGrath. They were at the trial in support and would talk with Sullivan twice a week while he was in prison and visit him every few months.
But Faria laments all that Sullivan lost while in prison, noting he “never had kids, never married like the rest of us did.”
“If he didn’t have me, my brother would have been walking the streets like a lot of the homeless people,” Faria said. “It's almost like he don't trust people. If he is around his family, he feels safe. If he is not, he doesn’t.”
These days, Sullivan spends most of his time at Faria's house in Billerica, Massachusetts, and often does her family’s laundry like he did for fellow inmates while in prison. Despite the jury award, Sullivan doesn't expect that his life will change all that much.
Sullivan will treat himself to a new truck but said he wants to save most of the money to ensure his nieces and nephews have what they need when they turn 21. Sullivan hasn't been getting any therapy for the hardship he endured but his attorney Heineman said he plans to ask the court, as part of the judgment, to provide him with therapy and educational services.
“They'll have money. That will make me very happy,” he said. “The most important thing is my nieces and nephews — taking care of them.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
Trump transition says Cabinet picks, appointees were targeted by bomb threats, swatting attacks
Several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and 'swatting attacks,' Trump's transition said Wednesday.
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
$100 million up for grabs after no Lotto Max grand prize winner Tuesday
An estimated $100 million is up for grabs, including an $80-million Lotto Max jackpot, after Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw ended without a grand prize winner.
Canada
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
-
Inuit Nunangat University closer to realization with $50M from Mastercard Foundation
The president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami says the dream to open an Inuit-led university is one step closer to realization after a $50 million investment from the Mastercard Foundation.
-
Canadian non-profit that facilitates abortion pill access sees surge in U.S. requests
A Canadian non-profit that helps women obtain the abortion pill in countries with restrictions says it saw a fourfold increase in U.S. requests after the presidential election.
-
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
-
Search underway in Fort Albany First Nation for unmarked graves
A search of the former St. Anne’s Residential School grounds in Fort Albany First Nation is underway.
World
-
Trump transition says Cabinet picks, appointees were targeted by bomb threats, swatting attacks
Several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and 'swatting attacks,' Trump's transition said Wednesday.
-
G7 ministers throw support behind Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire but make no mention of ICC warrant
Foreign ministers from leading industrialized countries threw their strong support Tuesday behind an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah but sidestepped the question of whether to enforce an international arrest warrant for Israel's leader over the war in Gaza.
-
A Massachusetts man wrongfully convicted of murder was awarded $13 million. He won't get all of it
For the nearly three decades that he was behind bars, Michael Sullivan's mother and four siblings died, his girlfriend moved on with her life and he was badly beaten in several prison attacks. All for a murder he long insisted he never committed.
-
Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
-
Police say FBI agent sexually assaulted 2 women after promise of free tattoos, modeling
An FBI agent charged in Maryland with sexually assaulting two women contacted his alleged victims through social media with a promise to give them free tattoos and modeling work, police said Tuesday as they encouraged other potential victims to come forward.
-
Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.
Politics
-
Champagne appeals to premiers to 'work together' ahead of tariff meeting
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he's confident all the premiers will get on board with a unified "Team Canada" approach to deal with Donald Trump's tariff threat.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
'We need to address those issues': Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won't denounce Trump tariff threat
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Canada should address U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border concerns in the next two months, before he's back in the White House, instead of comparing our situation to Mexico's and arguing the tariff threats are unjustified.
Health
-
Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
-
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, no other cases identified
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
Doctors say it's fine to pee in the shower
Here's a secret that’s not really a secret, many people pee in the shower. Maybe you're one of those people who don't care since it's all going down the same drain, or perhaps you're one of those who find it unhygienic.
Sci-Tech
-
One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
-
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
-
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ban young children from social media
Australia's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban children younger than 16 years old from social media, leaving it to the Senate to finalize the world-first law.
Entertainment
-
'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands
It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.
-
Harvey Weinstein files legal claim alleging lack of medical care and hygiene at Rikers Island jail
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers filed a legal claim Tuesday against New York City, alleging that he is receiving substandard medical treatment in unhygienic conditions while in custody at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.
-
It's almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?
It's almost that time of year: Spotify is gearing up to release its annual Wrapped, personalized recaps of users' listening habits and year in audio.
Business
-
Is it worth ordering from small businesses during the Canada Post strike?
Supporters of mom-and-pop shops may be worried they won't get their packages during the Canada Post strike, but a small business industry group is encouraging people to not rule them out during their holiday shopping.
-
Ikea says Trump's tariffs could push up prices
The chief executive of the company behind Ikea furniture stores says tariffs make it more difficult to keep its prices low, joining a growing chorus of business leaders in warning of a potential hit to people’s wallets from Donald Trump’s planned import levies.
-
Canadians carrying more debt and missing more payments: reports
Interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada appear to have stimulated spending with more consumers taking on added debt, but as more people take on more credit and car loans there's also been an increase in delinquency rates.
Lifestyle
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
-
World's oldest man dies aged 112 in England
John Tinniswood, an Englishman born the same year the Titanic sank and who survived two world wars and two global pandemics, has died aged 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, months after it recognized him as the world's oldest man.
-
China's hottest new tourist attraction is 5,000 feet in the air
The newest of these not-for-the-faint-of-heart structures is called Tianti (“Sky Ladder” in Chinese). It clocks in at 168 metres and stretches between two cliffs at a height of 5,000 feet, according to Chinese state media.
Sports
-
Intact Financial signs partnership deal with women's pro hockey league
Property and casualty insurance company Intact Financial Corp. has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the Professional Women's Hockey League.
-
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
-
Bombers GM Walters sees no need to blow up roster despite another Grey Cup loss
Kyle Walters doesn't believe losing a third consecutive Grey Cup means the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' roster should be blown up.
Autos
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
-
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Local Spotlight
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Beaver shot with arrow near Orillia on the road to recovery
A beaver found with an arrow shot through its torso is now recovering at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. after a massive rescue effort.
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
Vancouver
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach
Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.
Toronto
-
Baby boy allegedly killed by Toronto mother identified
An infant who police say was killed by their mother in midtown Toronto last week has been identified by police.
-
Two suspects charged after victims tied up in 'violent' armed home invasion in Mississauga: police
Two suspects have been charged in connection with a “violent” home invasion in Mississauga which saw two people tied up in a home while a small child was present, Peel police say.
-
Ontario eyes new electricity generation sites, possibly including nuclear
Ontario is eyeing three sites across the province for new electricity generation facilities, including the possibility of large-scale nuclear plants.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Accused in fatal Calgary hit-and-run found not guilty
Crown prosecutors couldn't prove a Calgary man was the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Alek Athiebiok Akot in 2022.
-
Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say
The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.
Ottawa
-
Phoenix Pay class-action settled for casual, non-unionized federal public servants
A settlement in a class-action lawsuit has been reached for non-unionized and casual federal public servants affected by payroll issues connected with the embattled Phoenix pay system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
-
Supreme Court says Quebec must provide more money for First Nations police force
The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec must provide more money for a First Nations police force after acting dishonourably by refusing to negotiate the funding terms.
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Scammers steal $6.7K through fake e-transfer links in marketplace purchases: EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public about an e-transfer scam targeting people selling on online platforms such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
-
Hells Angels member charged with assault and firearms offences
A member of the Hells Angels Alberta Nomads chapter is facing assault and numerous firearms charges.
Atlantic
-
NDP leader vows to fight for Nova Scotians after official opposition win
The morning after Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party bumped the Liberals and claimed victory as the province’s official opposition, Claudia Chender says her party is ready to get to work and fight for what Nova Scotians need and deserve.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating double homicide after bodies found inside burning vehicle in Chipman
Police in New Brunswick are investigating the homicides of two people found inside a burning vehicle in Chipman.
Winnipeg
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
Manitoba adding 800 hip and knee surgeries in Selkirk
The Manitoba government is taking steps to lower healthcare wait times by adding 800 hip and knee surgeries at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Regina
-
Man given 5 year sentence for fatal 2021 booze fueled fight in Regina home
A now 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve a total of five years behind bars for the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man in Regina after an alcohol fueled fight in the basement of a home.
-
Miss Rodeo Agribition returns to crown new winner
Three ladies are competing to take home the title of Miss Rodeo Agribition at the Canadian Western Agribition this year.
-
Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina
Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
-
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
Saskatoon
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
-
'I didn’t give up': Five-day search for missing dog ends with tears of joy
A happy and perhaps a miraculous ending to the search for Bella the dog that seemed to take over Facebook since the weekend.
-
Saskatoon police investigate hit and run captured from home security camera
Saskatoon police are investigating a hit and run that was captured from a home security camera.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
-
Trio in North Bay charged after reports of a fight lead police to find $281K in drugs
Two women, including a young offender, and a man have been charged in North Bay after police discovered $281,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.
London
-
Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Watford business
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft worth nearly $15,000. Around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, police were called to a business on Industrial Drive in Watford.
-
Plans for proposed fast food restaurant in north London get denied
Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) have rejected a proposed development in north London, which would have fallen in a flood plain.
-
Fires in Simcoe and Langton considered suspicious
Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Norfolk County.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
More than a dozen students were on a school bus when it slid into a ditch early Wednesday morning.
-
3 people charged in drug-trafficking investigation after public complaints in Wasaga Beach
Three individuals face drug-related charges after police received several public complaints about a residence in Wasaga Beach.
-
Loaded semi-automatic gun, drugs found in parked vehicle in Barrie, Brampton man arrested
Barrie police officers say concern for a passenger in a parked vehicle turned into an arrest, drug charges and the seizure of a fully loaded semi-automatic pistol.
Windsor
-
Warning: phone scammers posing as Windsor police
If you get a call that looks like it's from Windsor police, it might not be.
-
'The world will be watching': Windsor, Ont. to host World Aquatics Diving World Cup
The City of Windsor will host the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup, expected to bring in more than $1.5 million in direct spending to the local economy.
-
Windsor police conducting active investigation
The Windsor Police Service is advising of an active investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say 2 men arrested after another fentanyl 'super lab' found in B.C.
Mounties say two men were arrested after police uncovered the latest drug-manufacturing "super lab" in British Columbia.
-
Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station
Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.
-
Police officer injured after being shot by fellow cop, B.C. RCMP say
B.C.’s police oversight body has been called in to investigate after a friendly fire incident in the Southern Interior Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
Lethbridge
-
Mobile mammography service coming to Nanton, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Nanton next month.
-
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
-
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Financial woes have Sault museum struggling to survive
Budget talk in Sault Ste. Marie has included the worsening financial state of the local museum, with board officials saying they could only have a few years remaining.
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
-
Sault police issue alert about surge in grandparent scams
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service warned residents Tuesday about a surge in grandparent scams targeting local senior citizens.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.