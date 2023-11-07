World

    • A man with a rifle is arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol

    The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo) The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)
    WASHINGTON -

    A man with a rifle was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

    Police confronted 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell of Atlanta after someone saw him with the gun in a park near Senate office buildings and told an officer, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. Officers demanded that he drop the gun, but he refused and they used a Taser stun gun to subdue him, police said.

    The park and roads in the area across from Washington's Union Station were closed for about two hours as officers searched the area and Merrell's belongings.

    Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat. It was not immediately clear why he was in Washington. No publicly listed contacts were available for him, and a lawyer who represented him on a previous case did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

    Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he was proud of officers who "ran toward the man with the loaded gun."

    Carrying firearms is prohibited on U.S. Capitol grounds. So far this year, U.S. Capitol Police have confiscated more than 30 guns.

    After the arrest, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he supports a ban on guns often referred to as assault weapons. "We are keeping a constant vigilance on security" in the Capitol, he said.

    ------

    Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this story.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News