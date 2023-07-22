A man lies in a Kenya morgue. His family says he's one of at least 35 shot dead by police this month

Rasta Sakulo, the uncle of Douglas Kalasinga, holds his identification card in Nairobi, Kenya, July, 21, 2023. At least 35 civilians have been shot dead by police in Kenya this month during protests over new taxes and the rising cost of living, and Kalasinga's loved ones believe he's one of them. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Rasta Sakulo, the uncle of Douglas Kalasinga, holds his identification card in Nairobi, Kenya, July, 21, 2023. At least 35 civilians have been shot dead by police in Kenya this month during protests over new taxes and the rising cost of living, and Kalasinga's loved ones believe he's one of them. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social