    • A man is arrested in the U.K. over human remains found in dumped suitcases

    Forensic officers work at an address in Shepherd's Bush, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in London. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Forensic officers work at an address in Shepherd's Bush, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in London. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
    London, United Kingdom -

    British police said Saturday they have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in southwest England.

    The Metropolitan Police said armed officers detained a 34-year-old suspect at a train station in the city of Bristol early Saturday.

    Police also said more human remains were found at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London, the previous day, believed to be connected to those found in the suitcases dumped near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday.

    Forensic officers wearing blue suits and masks could be seen working behind the cordon at the crime scene in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, on Saturday morning.

    The suspect “will be taken to London for questioning later today,” police said in a statement. “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, however at this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

    Metropolitan Police previously named Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera as someone they wished to locate and speak to.

    Police officers were called to the iconic bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. But the man, who had traveled there by taxi, was already gone. Police said the taxi had been seized and its driver was helping officers with the investigation.

    The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adults. One autopsy was deemed “inconclusive,” while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

    A 36-year-old man who was arrested in Greenwich in southeast London on Friday in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.

    This version corrects the age of the suspect to 34 from 24, after the Metropolitan Police amended the information.

