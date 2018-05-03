A look at the three Americans detained in North Korea
People watch a TV news report on screen, showing portraits of three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, left, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song, right, detained in the North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 7:30AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- U.S. President Donald Trump added to speculation that North Korea may make a goodwill gesture before his planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un when he tweeted of a possible update soon on the status of three detained Americans. Here's a brief look at those U.S. citizens:
KIM DONG CHUL
Kim, a South Korean-born U.S. citizen, has been held the longest. The former Virginia resident was sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labour after being convicted of espionage. He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea's border with Russia.
KIM HAK SONG
Kim worked in agricultural development at an experimental farm run by the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. The university is the only privately funded college in North Korea and was founded in 2010 with donations from Christian groups. He was detained last May for alleged anti-state activities.
TONY KIM
Tony Kim, who also uses the name Kim Sang-duk, was detained a year ago at the Pyongyang airport. He taught accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. He was accused of committing unspecified criminal acts intended to overthrow the government.
As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- A look at the three Americans detained in North Korea
- White man guilty in severe beating of black man at Charlottesville rally
- Southwest passengers heard cracked window popping before emergency landing
- Rain and dust storm kills at least 91, injures over 160 in India
- Poverty-stricken Armenians pin hopes on opposition party