A look at the parties and issues in Thailand's election on Sunday

Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, and Srettha Thavisin greet supporters at the party’s final campaign event in Bangkok, Friday May 12, 2023, ahead of Thailand’s May 14 general election. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, and Srettha Thavisin greet supporters at the party’s final campaign event in Bangkok, Friday May 12, 2023, ahead of Thailand’s May 14 general election. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social