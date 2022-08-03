A look at the missile that killed al-Qaeda leader

Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race. CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

