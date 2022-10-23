A look at the 7 men slated to lead China's Communist Party

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, speaks alongside members of the Politburo Standing Committee, from left, Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, Li Qiang, Wang Huning, and Ding Xuexiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, speaks alongside members of the Politburo Standing Committee, from left, Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, Li Qiang, Wang Huning, and Ding Xuexiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

  • A look at the 7 men slated to lead China's Communist Party

    Here is a look at the seven men making up the Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee for the next five years. The lineup was unveiled Sunday. Three are holdovers from the previous committee, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists.

