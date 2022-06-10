A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42

A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.

  • Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?

    The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.

  • Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports

    Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.

