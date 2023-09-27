A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here's what happens next
A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former U.S. president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.
The Tuesday order rescinds business licences as punishment, which could make it difficult or impossible for some of Trump's companies to operate in New York if not successfully appealed.
Trump's attorney vowed to appeal, calling the decision "un-American" and part of a campaign to thwart his second bid for the presidency.
Here are some of the key points of the case, and what happens next:
WHAT DID THE JUDGE SAY?
Trump and his company massively overvalued his assets, creating "a fantasy world" on the financial statements he gave to banks and others, Judge Arthur Engoron found in a lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general.
Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago club, for example, was overvalued on one financial statement by as much as 2,300 per cent, the judge found.
The former president also lied about the size of his Trump Tower penthouse apartment, claiming it was nearly three times its actual size and worth $327 million, according to the ruling.
That discrepancy from a real estate developer describing his own longtime home "can only be considered fraud," the judge wrote.
The exaggerated picture of Trump's wealth could have gotten him more favourable loan terms or lowered insurance costs, the attorney general has argued.
The judge rejected Trump's contention that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any responsibility to verify they were truthful.
HOW DOES THIS AFFECT TRUMP'S BUSINESSES?
Under the ruling, limited-liability companies that control some of his key properties, such as 40 Wall Street, will be "dissolved" and authority over how to run them handed over to receivers.
The judge's order, if not successfully appealed, could mean Trump would no longer have any say in who to hire or fire, who to rent office space to, whether to pay back loans or take on new ones, essentially make any decision.
Lisa Renne Pomerantz, a lawyer in Bohemia, New York, who has helped businesses establish LLCs in the state, said canceling certificates is a significant order because you can't operate without them.
"Their right to conduct business has been revoked," Pomerantz said. "He's just lost control of these entities."
Importantly, the ruling also removes one of the bedrock protections of business suggested by the words "limited liability" themselves: Forcing lenders and other creditors, like victors in a legal judgment, to only go after assets and cash held by the business, not the owner's stock and cash and other holdings.
WILL TRUMP'S PROPERTIES BE SOLD OFF?
It's unclear.
Engoron tabled a discussion of whether just a step was required by his order when asked by Trump's lawyers Wednesday, responding: "I'm not prepared to issue a ruling right now."
What is clear, though, is that it is unusual for such valuable LLCs containing office buildings and other properties to lose business licences, so trustees might not be inclined to make such a drastic move.
And they're unlikely to feel pressure to sell from lenders if they are still getting paid. Sorting out who gets what from the proceeds of a sale would be a "logistical nightmare" if other claimants to Trump properties come forth, Thomas said. That group could include the attorney general herself if she wins on her other counts and Trump has to pay a fine.
If the trustees do decide to sell, Trump will get the cash from whatever is left after paying creditors.
The Trump Organization owes $100 million on Trump Tower. Lenders to 40 Wall Street, Trump's most valuable skyscraper, were owed more than $125 million earlier this year.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The judge will also weigh a possible $250 million in penalties and some remaining claims in a non-jury trial slated to start Oct. 2
Still, the ruling on one count during what's known as the summary judgment phase could prove the most significant outcome of the case, said Will Thomas, an assistant professor of business law at the University of Michigan.
"This first count, even though it is easier in some respects from the other counts, it lets one of the biggest remedies kick in: `We're going to stop you from doing business,"' Thomas said. "This is one of the worst outcomes you can get."
Barring a successful appeal, Thomas said he doesn't see how the Trump Organization can avoid losing control of his LLCs containing entities such as 40 Wall Street, Trump Tower and an estate outside New York City called Seven Springs. One strategy, establishing new LLCs in another state, is nearly impossible with legal claims such as a lien by a creditor or, in this case, a judge's ruling.
"If someone is coming after your house, you can't sell it to me for $1 and have me sell it back to you after your creditor goes away," Thomas said. "You're going to run into what's called fraudulent transfer."
In fact, Trump was accused by the attorney general of already trying to do that when he set up a Delaware company last year. A Trump lawyer denied any improper intention with the move, but Engoron was worried enough to appoint an independent monitor, Barbara Jones, to watch over Trump's company, a role she retains under Tuesday's ruling.
HOW DID THIS START?
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, filed the civil lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization a year ago. It accused them of padding his bottom line by billions of dollars by routinely inflating the value of assets including skyscrapers, golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago estate. It came after Manhattan prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges over the same conduct.
Trump's lawyers had asked the judge to throw out the case, arguing that there wasn't any evidence the public was harmed and many of the allegations in the lawsuit were barred by the statute of limitations.
WHAT IS TRUMP SAYING?
In a series of statements on his Truth Social site, Trump insisted his company had "done a magnificent job" and the decision "horrible and un-American."
His son Eric Trump said his father's claims about Mar-a-Lago were correct, and the property is "speculated to be worth well over a billion dollars," according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Trump's lawyer called the decision an attempt to "seize control of private property."
This case is one of several faced by Trump, who has been criminally indicted four times in the last six months. He's accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C. of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, of hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf.
The Trump Organization, meanwhile, was fined $1.6 million in an unrelated case after being convicted of tax fraud. James's office has also previously sued Trump for misusing charitable funds, resulting in an order to give $2 million to charity as his own foundation was shut down.
----
Condon reported from New York.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering 'unreserved apologies' for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering 'unreserved apologies' for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Driver sentenced to 12 years in hit and run death of Calgary police officer
A young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
World
-
A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here's what happens next
A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former U.S. president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who fled the region following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he again won't share a stage with them.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
DNA from Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann's cheek swab matches the DNA that authorities had previously collected from a pizza crust and used to link Heuermann to one of the victims, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering 'unreserved apologies' for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Minister urges U.S. to stand strong with Canada in regulating tech giants like Meta
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is urging the United States to stand strong with Canada over regulating tech giants in order to protect the news industry.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
A London, Ont., ER doctor was under the microscope for murder. The hospital didn't tell him
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
Business
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
-
Interac expanding e-transfer service, Wealthsimple to join
Interac Corp. is broadening the range of financial institutions that can participate in its e-transfer service, with financial services firm Wealthsimple as the first to become a new participant under the expansion.
-
TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities
Encountering a pop-up video that plays automatically may be a mere irritant to most while browsing the web, but for Susan Santola, the consequences could be far more dire. It could potentially cause a seizure.
Lifestyle
-
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
-
Manitoba-made game coming to New York toy fair
A Manitoban is hoping his homegrown board game will make a splash at an iconic toy fair.
-
Donatella Versace slams Italian government's anti-gay policies from La Scala stage
Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend.
Sports
-
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's 'bold' appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears 'pretty bold' but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer.
-
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales' kissing a player
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women's World Cup title last month, court officials said Wednesday.
-
Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0
Austin Wells smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
-
Canada watching nervously as Biden, Trump do battle in Michigan over EV strategy
Joe Biden is making history today as the first modern U.S. president to visit a picket line -- a big-stakes play for blue-collar votes with implications for Canada.
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.