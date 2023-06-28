A Helsinki deputy mayor is under fire after being caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti
The deputy mayor of Finland's capital is facing possible legal action, and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign, after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel last weekend.
The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency told public broadcaster YLE on Wednesday that cleaning up graffiti illegally painted by Paavo Arhinmäki, one of the four deputy mayors of Helsinki, cost the city around 3,500 euros ($3,830).
Arhinmäki, 46, and a friend were caught by guards in a rail tunnel in eastern Helsinki on Friday just after they had completed graffiti, which Finnish street art experts said looked partly inspired by works seen in New York City in the 1970s.
Finland's largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, published a photo of the large-scale graffiti in a tweet.
In a Facebook posting on Sunday, Arhinmäki, who is known as a strong supporter of street art and as a creator of graffiti in his youth, apologized for his "stupid fooling around." He is a former lawmaker and chairman of the Left Alliance, and served as a minister for culture and sports in 2011-2014.
Police are investigating the act as vandalism and interference with rail traffic, which had to be temporarily halted because of the incident. The rail tunnel is used by cargo trains running to and from a Helsinki port.
Pääkirjoitus | Graffitista tuli herrojen hupia https://t.co/WawNQ7LfIG— Helsingin Sanomat (@hsfi) June 26, 2023
It wasn't immediately clear whether Arhinmäki would face legal charges.
"I have committed a crime and bear full responsibility for it," Arhinmäki told YLE on Monday, but has refused to resign from his post and the Helsinki City Council where his Left Alliance party is backing him.
The case has caused uproar and debate among Helsinki citizens in social media with a majority condemning -- but some also fiercely supporting -- the actions of the deputy mayor who is in charge of culture and leisure affairs in Helsinki, a city of 650,000 inhabitants.
The Finnish capital spends an estimated 650,000 euros ($710,000) annually to remove illegal graffiti throughout the city, and is currently seeking to establish additional sanctioned sites for street art.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promise drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
Canada
-
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
-
Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
-
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
-
Orca calf spotted near Tofino, B.C., an apparent new addition to an endangered pod
A baby orca has apparently been born to an endangered killer whale population in the Pacific Northwest, scientists reported.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Amber Alert ends for six-year-old twin girls in Montreal
An Amber Alert issued for six-year-old twins in Montreal has ended.
World
-
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
-
France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old
France's government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.
-
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
-
A Helsinki deputy mayor is under fire after being caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti
The deputy mayor of Finland's capital is facing possible legal action, and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign, after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel last weekend.
-
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: watchdog
Jeffrey Epstein was left alone in his jail cell with a surplus of bed linens the night he killed himself. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight. And, despite his high profile and a suicide attempt two weeks earlier, he wasn't checked on regularly as required.
-
UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by U.S. and Russia
The U.N. Security Council urged Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile West Bank.
Politics
-
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
Ottawa urged to back U.S., not TC Energy, in $15B lawsuit over demise of Keystone XL
A progressive public policy think tank is urging the federal government to side against oil and gas transmission giant TC Energy in its ongoing dispute with the United States over the ill-fated Keystone XL project.
Health
-
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin promise drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
-
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
-
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
-
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
The rain that has been falling in northern Quebec since Monday likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires threatening several communities, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials say.
Entertainment
-
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
-
Pedro Pascal and World Bank's Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie's 2023 Great Immigrants list
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and 'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal are on this year's Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
-
Paul McCartney's rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
Is there really a new way to look at The Beatles, one of the most filmed and photographed bands in history? Yes, says Britain's National Portrait Gallery, which is providing a fresh perspective with an exhibition of band's-eye-view images that Paul McCartney captured as the group shot to global fame.
Business
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
-
Indigo reports $49.6M full-year loss compared with $3.3M profit a year earlier
Indigo Books and Music Inc. reported a loss of $49.6 million its latest financial year which saw a cyberattack take down its website and payment systems and compromise the personal information of some current and former employees.
-
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or maybe next year.
Lifestyle
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
Share of U.S. employees working on-site drops in pandemic's first year
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for labourers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.
-
'What is it?': Social media reacts to NCC's newest public artwork along LeBreton Flats Pathway
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
Sports
-
Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as coach of Canadian men's basketball team
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is replacing former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.
-
Canada ties Guadeloupe 2-2 after giving up late goal in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener
A late stoppage time own goal from Jacen Russell-Rowe allowed Guadeloupe to draw Canada 2-2 in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener on Tuesday at BMO Field. Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada, with the second marker being an own goal from Guadeloupe.
-
Sheldon Keefe to return as Maple Leafs head coach: Treliving
Brad Treliving had a high opinion of his head coach from afar.
Autos
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.