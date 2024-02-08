A Hawaii ruling cites 'The Wire' in rebuking a U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights

Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
A ruling by Hawaii's high court saying that a man can be prosecuted for carrying a gun in public without a permit cites crime-drama TV series “The Wire” and invokes the “spirit of Aloha” in an apparent rebuke of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights nationwide.
“The thing about the old days, they the old days,” said the unanimous Hawaii Supreme Court ruling issued Wednesday, borrowing a quote from season four, episode three of the HBO series in expressing that the culture of the era from the founding of the country shouldn't dictate contemporary life.
The opinion, authored by Justice Todd Eddins, goes on to say, “The spirit of Aloha clashes with a federally-mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities. ”
The ruling stems from a 2017 case against Christopher Wilson, who had a loaded pistol in his front waistband when police were called when a Maui landowner reported seeing a group of men on his property at night.
The handgun was unregistered in Hawaii, and Wilson had not obtained or applied for a permit to own the gun, the ruling said. Wilson told police he legally bought the gun in Florida in 2013.
Wilson's first motion to dismiss argued prosecuting him for possession of a firearm for self-defense violated his right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It was denied.
Then in 2022, a U.S. Supreme Court decision known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen led to upending gun laws nationwide, including in Hawaii, which has long had some of the strictest gun laws and some of the lowest rates of gun violence.
Just as the Bruen decision came out, Wilson filed a second motion to dismiss. A judge granted the dismissal, and the state appealed.
Wilson’s attorney, Ben Lowenthal of the Hawaii public defender’s office, said Thursday his office is “taking stock of our options,” including seeking review from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wilson denied trespassing and said he and his friends “were hiking that night to look at the moon and Native Hawaiian plants,” according to the recent ruling.
Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez hailed the ruling as a “landmark decision that affirms the constitutionality of crucial gun-safety legislation."
The ruling reflects a “culture in Hawaii that's very resistant to change" and a judiciary and government that has been “recalcitrant” in accepting Bruen, said Alan Beck, an attorney not involved in the Wilson case.
“The use of pop culture references to attempt to rebuke the Supreme Court’s detailed historical analysis is evidence this is not a well-reasoned opinion,” said Beck, who has challenged Hawaii's gun restrictions.
Beck represents three Maui residents challenging a Hawaii law enacted last year prohibiting carrying a firearm on the beach and in other places, including banks, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.
A federal judge in Honolulu granted a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the law. The state appealed, and oral arguments are scheduled for April before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Bruen set a new standard for interpreting gun laws, that modern firearm laws must be consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.
“We believe it is a misplaced view to think that today’s public safety laws must look like laws passed long ago,” Eddins, of the Hawaii high court, wrote. “Smoothbore, muzzle-loaded, and powder-and-ramrod muskets were not exactly useful to colonial era mass murderers. And life is a bit different now, in a nation with a lot more people, stretching to islands in the Pacific Ocean.”
Bruen “snubs federalism principles,” Eddins wrote, asserting that under Hawaii's constitution, there is no individual right to carry a firearm in public.
Dating back to 1800s, when Hawaii was a kingdom, weapons were heavily regulated, Eddins wrote. He noted that in 1833 King Kamehameha III "promulgated a law prohibiting ‘any person or persons’ on shore from possessing a weapon, including any ‘knife, sword-cane, or any other dangerous weapon.’ ”
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
A former Olympian and longtime track coach pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sexually molesting young boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s.
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
The report from special counsel Robert Hur, released Thursday, represents a harshly critical assessment of Biden’s handling of sensitive government materials, but also details the reasons why he should not be charged with the crime.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Alberta's forestry minister says the province plans to field more firefighters and volunteers as it braces for what it expects will be another busy wildfire season.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged calm in a public address early Thursday following three days of violent protests that have paralyzed the country as thousands of protesters demand his resignation.
The Pentagon has completed its review of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's failure last month to quickly notify the president and other senior leaders about his hospitalization for complications from prostate cancer and how the notification process can be improved, but no other details were provided.
Two women and five children were among at least 13 people killed as Israeli airstrikes pounded the city of Rafah on Gaza's southern border, according to the hospital that received the corpses.
Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead, the military said Thursday.
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
BCE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend as it also announced plans to cut about nine per cent of its workforce.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
