A Grinch steals thousands of dollars of Christmas trees
Christmas decorations adorn a tree in Ottawa in a Dec.14, 2014 file photo. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 12:28PM EST
BARTON, Vt. - A Grinch has hit a Vermont tree farm, stealing thousands of dollars of Christmas trees.
The Caledonian Record reports that thieves cut the lock on a chained gate last month in Barton, drove onto the lot, and stole brush and 18 to 20 trees worth an estimated $300 each. Greg Dowd, the owner of the property, says they also stole a game camera that was being used for surveillance.
Dowd says the 20-foot trees that have been pruned for years were supposed to be sold to municipalities and churches in the future. He expects the thieves cut them up to use for wreaths.
Dowd is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Japan emperor marks last birthday on throne, prays for peace
- Trump's 2018: A year in a stranger-than-sitcom presidency
- Rival crowdfunding campaign looks to raise money for ladders to circumvent border wall
- Pope to priestly sex abusers: Turn yourselves in
- Viral video shows teen attack girl with hijab in U.S high school bathroom