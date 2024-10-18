World

    • A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes

    Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    Share
    DETROIT -

    Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out.

    The Republican nominee and former U.S. president was about to wax on about one of his favorite subjects, tariffs, working up to naming it by first teasing "the most beautiful word in the dictionary." Very quickly afterward, the sound went down.

    The crowd chanted "U.S.A." and "We love Trump" in support. But with no microphone, Trump simply wandered around the stage. Looking frustrated, his back was turned to most of his audience at times.

    It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted -- though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages "Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business."

    Trump is famously attuned to his image and the mechanics of his rallies, often commenting on the microphones and teleprompters. Earlier Friday, the hosts of "Fox & Friends" joked that Trump likes to adjust the lighting when he sits for interviews.

    Aides are known to travel with multiple backup mics -- though it was unclear why they weren't able to locate one immediately Friday -- and to carefully prepare the flags that decorate his stages.

    As the delay stretched on, the crowd continued to cheer and chant. At one point, the crowd did the wave.

    Finally, after nearly 20 minutes, an aide brought Trump a replacement microphone that worked.

    "I won't pay the bill for this stupid company," he said. "I won't pay the bill, and then we'll have a story that Trump didn't pay the bill to a contractor."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News