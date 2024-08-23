World

    • A drone strike in Syria kills a Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group, monitor says

    A U.S. military vehicle drives south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, on Oct. 26. 2019 likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby, as it passes by a poster showing Syrian President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File) A U.S. military vehicle drives south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, on Oct. 26. 2019 likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby, as it passes by a poster showing Syrian President Bashar Assad. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)
    IDLIB, Syria -

    A drone strike in northwestern Syria on Friday killed a Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group as he was riding on a motorcycle, a war monitor and local residents said.

    The strike in the Jabal al-Zawiya area of the opposition-held Idlib province was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition that was established years ago to fight the militant Islamic State group.

    There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military, which has carried out a series of attacks over the past several years targeting al-Qaida-linked militants in northwestern Syria.

    The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said the killed man was identified as Abu Abdul Rahman Makki, a Saudi citizen and former leader of the now-defunct extremist Jund al-Aqsa militant group.

    Local media activist Kenana Hindawi said the motorcycle Makki was riding was hit by two missiles.

    The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center currently lists Makki as a leader in the Horas al-Din, or “Guardians of Religion,” group, which includes hardcore al-Qaida members who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in Idlib province.

    The Observatory noted that Makki had previously been imprisoned by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

    Last year, a drone strike in Idlib killed two members of the Horas al-Din group.

