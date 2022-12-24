A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine
Just a year ago, Sophia Square in Kyiv was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise dark apart from the headlights of cars.
In recent months, Russia has been targeting the energy infrastructure, aiming to cut electricity and heating to Ukrainians, as the freezing winter advances. And although the Ukraine government tries to move as fast as it can, it's been practically impossible to restore power for every single person in the country, including the more than three million residents of the capital.
There are days when streets in Kyiv's downtown have light, but the authorities have imposed some restrictions and scheduled power cuts, meaning that there's no traditional gleaming city during the Christmas season.
But even in these gloomy moments, some people have decided to show their determination and rescue whatever they can these holidays -- like the Christmas tree, still standing proud even if it doesn't have the brightness of recent years.
Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced the installation of the Christmas tree, saying it was going to be named the "Tree of Invincibility."
"We decided that we wouldn't let Russia steal the celebration of Christmas and New Year from our children," he said. The name, he added, was "because we Ukrainians cannot be broken."
The "Tree of Invincibility" was inaugurated on Dec. 19, the same day that Russia launched a drone attack against Kyiv, but damaged only a power plant that didn't caused a massive blackout in the city.
Unlike previous years, when along with the tens of thousands of bulbs, Sophia Square was full of music and cheerful people, now the only noise on the plaza is the sound of a generator powering the lights of the 12-metre tree. On top of it, there is no star of Bethlehem's but instead a trident, Ukraine's symbol.
In stark contrast, in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, a large Christmas tree has been erected and on Friday evening people came out to admire its bright lights and watch entertainment, including dancers dressed in the colours of the Russian flag.
Before Kyiv's government decided to install its tree, there was some debate about whether it was appropriate in a year that brought so many tragedies and horrors. Similar discussions happened all across the country, and some regions decided not have trees.
But now, some people do like the initiative.
"We are grateful that we can see at least something in such times," said Oleh Skakun, 56, during the unveiling of the tree on Monday.
He said that every Dec. 19, his wife's birthday, they used to go to see the Christmas tree in the southern city of Kherson, not far from their home. Not this year, because their house, on the left bank of the Dnieper river, is occupied by Russian forces, and they had to flee in August to Kyiv.
But despite their sadness, Skakun said that they wanted to keep the tradition of visiting a Christmas tree.
"Twenty Russians live in my house now; they tortured people, they tortured my son," said Larysa Skakun, 57. "But we came here to cheer up a bit, to see the people, the celebration", she added in tears.
Among other cities that also decided to install a Christmas tree is Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that for months was on the edges of the front line and constantly attacked by Russian missiles. There, instead of placing it on a square, it has been erected inside the main subway station.
But for some Ukrainians, it's hard to celebrate anything this Christmas.
Anna Holovina, 27, came to Sophia Square to see the tree, but said that she keeps thinking of her hometown in the Luhansk region, occupied by Russian forces since 2014.
"I feel sadness. I feel pain. I don't feel the holiday at all," she said. "My family is in Kyiv, but my hometown has been occupied for the eighth year now."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Weather warnings in place across Canada as fierce storms move across the country
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Ukrainians who fled war set to mark first Christmas in Canada, far from loved ones
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian newcomers marking their first Christmas in Canada while worrying about the loved ones they had to leave behind.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Nine times Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa
While Norad's Santa-tracking program is probably its most visible operation, the binational defence group aims to track everything that flies in and around American and Canadian airspace.
Track Santa across the world with Norad this Christmas Eve
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.
Former condo resident says community tried to help man before his shooting rampage
A woman who used to live in a Toronto-area condo where a resident went on a shooting rampage says she and others tried to help the man with his complaints about the building but he routinely harassed them.
Serial Killer dubbed 'The Serpent,' who murdered Canadian, arrives in France from Nepal
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison.
Canada
-
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
-
Weather warnings in place across Canada as fierce storms move across the country
Weather warnings remain in place across the country as major storms continue to dump snow and freezing rain on Quebec, Ontario and B.C., and batter the Atlantic provinces with heavy rain and powerful winds.
-
Former condo resident says community tried to help man before his shooting rampage
A woman who used to live in a Toronto-area condo where a resident went on a shooting rampage says she and others tried to help the man with his complaints about the building but he routinely harassed them.
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
World
-
Serial Killer dubbed 'The Serpent,' who murdered Canadian, arrives in France from Nepal
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison.
-
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
Hong Kong's leader said Saturday that China has agreed to a reopening of the city's border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions, and that he is aiming for a mid-January start.
-
U.S. judge rejects claim of diplomatic immunity from close ally of Venezuelan president
A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn't entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering.
-
A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine
Authorities in Kyiv have scheduled power cuts due to the war, meaning that there's no traditional gleaming city during the Christmas season. But some people have decided to show their determination and rescue whatever they can these holidays.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
CNN EXCLUSIVE
CNN EXCLUSIVE | CNN exclusive: Iranian footballer is among dozens facing execution while the West is distracted by Christmas, supporters fear
Terrified Iranian families believe that while the Western world is preoccupied with Christmas celebrations, a wave of executions in the country is imminent following the recent protests that have swept the country.
Politics
-
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Here are the bills, big and small, that politicians will be looking at next year
Parliament has begun a lengthy winter break, but more than a hundred bills are still on the table and ready to be picked up when lawmakers return to Ottawa in late January. Some are major Liberal priorities. Others are government promises left languishing on the table. Here's a handful of the bills worth watching out for in 2023.
Health
-
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
-
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
-
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
-
The biggest movie and TV disappointments for 2022, from 'The Rings of Power' to 'Morbius'
Here are some of the biggest TV and movie disappointments of the year, from superhero movies to shows that have had better seasons in the past.
Business
-
TC Energy: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Lifestyle
-
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
-
Almost 200 pizzas arrived at warming centres across Vancouver this week. Here's what happened.
Warming centres are the last stitch in Vancouver's social safety net, with most providing little more than basic refuge from the freezing temperatures outside. On Wednesday night, there was pizza.
-
COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels, Norad says
The joint U.S.-Canadian military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the 'bomb cyclone' hitting North America to affect Saint Nick's global travels.
Sports
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
-
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.