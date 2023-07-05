A Chinese mining company has opened a giant lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe

People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometres southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo) People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometres southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social