    • A car hits pedestrians in central Seoul, killing 9 and injuring 4

    Police officers control a car accident scene near Seoul City Hall in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon / Yonhap via AP) Police officers control a car accident scene near Seoul City Hall in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon / Yonhap via AP)
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    A car hit pedestrians waiting at a traffic light in central Seoul on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring four, South Korea's emergency officials said.

    The passenger car drove in the wrong direction and collided with two other cars just before hitting the pedestrians, South Korean media reports said.

    The reports say the driver in his late 60s spoke of a sudden, unintended acceleration. He was detained, media reported.

    Seoul police did not immediately confirmed the reports.

    Emergency officer Kim Chun-su told a briefing that one of the four injured was in serious condition.

    President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his safety minister and emergency agency chief to make best efforts to aid the victims. 

