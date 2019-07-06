Royal watchers are speculating that the youngest member of the royal family could have a Canadian godmother.

Two-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was christened at an “intimate service” in the Church of England on Saturday.

No announcement identifying the godparents has been made, but some are speculating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have chosen Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, daughter-in-law of former prime minister Brian Mulroney. Mulroney and Markle met in Toronto when Markle was acting in the TV series “Suits” and they are close friends.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told CTV News Channel Saturday that his “bet would definitely be (on) Jessica Mulroney, who’s very close to Meghan.”

“Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and others have been mentioned,” he added.

Mulroney is Jewish. Although “it would be normal for Christians to be godparents ... exceptions can be made,” according to Fitzwilliams.

The duke and duchess have faced criticism for declining to reveal the names of the godparents, and not giving the public a glimpse of the event, although that didn't stop well-wishers coming to Windsor with Union Jack flags, banners and even a cake to mark the occasion.

The royal couple's decision sparked controversy in part because of the recent revelation that their Windsor home was renovated with more than $3 million of taxpayers' money.

Royal fan Anne Daley said she was "very hurt" by the decision.

"That baby is Princess Diana's grandson. We should be able to see the christening," she said.

‘Precedent setting’: Berthelsen

CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen called the decision not to release the godparents' names “precedent setting.”

“They’ve chosen a chapel at Windsor where they don’t have to publicly disclose, those records are kept secret,” he added. “I think it was probably not a very good decision because now they’ve got the media out there searching, it will eventually emerge.”

Berthelsen said the godparents are likely to be friends of the duke and duchess.

“They are making a very clear point by the way they’ve orchestrated this christening that Archie is going to be raised largely out of the public eye,” Berthelsen added.

“I think their media strategy in a few cases tends to have the opposite effect because it creates greater media interest when you are secretive. But the reality of this christening is it isn’t that different from most other royal christenings," he went on.

The Queen did not attend the christening due to a prior engagement, according to Berthelsen.

The Sussex’s Instagram account announced the christening.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” according to the Instagram statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie,” the statement went on.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

He was baptised wearing a replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.

The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.

It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned the handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved.

--- With files from The Associated Press