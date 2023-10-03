World

    • A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people

    In this picture taken on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro talks with The Associated Press in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) In this picture taken on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro talks with The Associated Press in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

    A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.

    Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that 21 people were killed, including two children, and that there were 15 survivors from the crash in the Mestre suburb of Venice. He said it was a regular bus line, but that tourists were aboard, though there was no immediate word on the nationalities of the victims.

    Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic" and that he had already declared the "city's mourning" for the "numerous victims" who were on the bus.

    According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

    Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her "deepest sorrow" after the crash.

