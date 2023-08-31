A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say

Medics stand by the covered bodies of victims of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Dozens died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Medics stand by the covered bodies of victims of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Dozens died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, emergency services said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social