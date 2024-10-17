World

    • A brand new German fire station that burned down did not have a fire alarm system

    Firefighters work on the site of a fire in a vehicle depot in Stadtallendorf, Germany, Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP) Firefighters work on the site of a fire in a vehicle depot in Stadtallendorf, Germany, Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
    Share
    BERLIN -

    A new fire station in central Germany, which was destroyed in a fire, causing millions of euros in damage and destroyed equipment did not have a fire alarm system, local media reported Thursday.

    The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Stadtallendorf fire station in Hesse and destroyed, among other things, the equipment hall and almost a dozen emergency vehicles, German news agency dpa reported. Initial estimates put the damage at between 20 million and 24 million euros (US$21 million to US$26 million). No one was injured.

    The fire broke out on an emergency vehicle belonging to the fire department, which contained lithium-ion batteries and an external power connection.

    Local officials told dpa that no fire alarm system was installed in the building because experts had considered it not necessary — much to the astonishment of many now that the station has burned down.

    The station opened less than a year ago, local media reported.

    “I believe that what has happened will make many people think and act,” about improving fire protection requirements at fire stations, Norbert Fischer, the head of the State Fire Brigade Association of the state of Hesse, told dpa.

    Precisely because there is a lot of technology in fire stations and batteries are being charged, it would make sense to equip them with fire alarm systems, Fischer said, noting it was unclear whether such a system could have prevented the worst in Stadtallendorf.

    “This fire spread at breakneck speed," he said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News