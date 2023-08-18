A 7-year-old boy and his relatives are among the dozens killed in the Maui wildfires. Here’s what we know about some of the 111 lives lost
The apocalyptic wildfires that raced across Maui have claimed at least 111 lives – a devastating number that’s expected to grow.
Many of the victims died while trying to escape the flames – including a 7-year-old boy and three members of his family who were found “in a burned-out car near their home,” according to a verified GoFundMe page.
“On behalf of our family, we bid aloha to our beloved parents, Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, as well as our dear sister Salote Takafua and her son, Tony Takafua,” the family said in a statement to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.
“The magnitude of our grief is indescribable, and their memories will forever remain etched in our hearts.”
The mass tragedy is expected to intensify as search crews keep sifting through the ashes of the “many hundreds of homes” destroyed by the infernos.
And the number of residents unaccounted for was “probably still over 1,000” as of Wednesday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN.
But as the identities of more victims emerge, so do poignant tales about their lives. These are some of their stories:
A grandfather and musician who toured with Santana
Buddy Jantoc, 79, was living at a senior housing complex when flames swept through Lahaina, CNN affiliate KITV reported.
Jantoc was one of the first two victims that Maui County officials publicly identified.
“My papa was older, but for him to be taken from us that way,” his granddaughter Keshia Alaka’i told KITV. “I think that’s what’s the hardest to come to terms with.”
Jantoc sang, played the guitar and drums and even toured with Carlos Santana’s band, his granddaughter said. Most recently, he played music for local hula halls.
Alaka’i spoke with her grandfather often and will miss their phone calls – including “his calls for the silly stuff,” she told KITV.
“Buying things for him, ordering online because he didn’t know how to work it or, you know, fighting with his iPhone because I had bought him a new one he didn’t know how to work that,” she fondly recalled.
Iola Balubar, a hula instructor who performed with Jantoc, told KITV he was “a good man, a good grandpa.”
“Whatever time he had with his family, he treasured it,” she said.
An animal lover who died shielding a beloved dog
Franklin “Frankie” Trejos, 68, lived in the historic town of Lahaina for three decades before the inferno consumed his neighbourhood, his niece Kika Perez Grant said.
Trejos’ longtime friend and roommate told the family he and Trejos tried to save their property before the flames overwhelmed them, Perez Grant said.
The roommate suffered burns but managed to escape the chaotic scene. But Trejos was nowhere to be found.
Hours later, the roommate called Trejos’ family again “to tell us he had found Uncle Frankie’s remains,” Perez Grant said.
Trejos’ remains were found blocks away from his home on top of his roommate’s dog, whom he loved, his niece said.
“Uncle Frankie was a kind man, a nature lover, an animal lover and he loved his friends and his families with this whole heart,” his niece said.
“He loved adventure and was a free spirit.”
A woman who ‘always looked for the good in people’
Carole Hartley, who lived in downtown Lahaina, also died while trying to flee, her sister told CNN.
As Hartley and her partner, Charles Paxton, tried to escape the flames, they were separated by thick, black smoke that engulfed them, Donna Gardner Hartley said.
The powerful winds whipped by Hurricane Dora moved quickly and “kept changing,” Gardner Hartley wrote in a Facebook post.
Paxton “said they were inside a dark smoke (that) felt like a tornado and they could not see nothing they kept calling each others name,” she wrote.
“He was screaming … ‘Run run run Carole run.’ He eventually could not hear her anymore.”
Hartley’s partner was eventually found by his friends and treated for burn injuries, Gardner Hartley wrote.
He then organized a search group to look for Hartley. The group discovered her remains on the couple’s property over the weekend, Gardner Hartley told CNN.
Paxton believes Hartley turned back to help someone before she died, Gardner Hartley said in a statement.
A verified GoFundMe account has been established to support Paxton during his grief.
“This week has been the worse days of our life,” Gardner Hartley said in her statement. “It takes your breath away when you receive the call that your little sister’s remains were found on her property and that they are still waiting for DNA verification.”
Gardner Hartley remembered her sister as a special, loving person from a young age. The two would talk often, she said, and were always “a phone call away.”
Hartley had lived on the island for 36 years, her sister said.
“My little sister has always looked for the good in people and always helped others,” Gardner Hartley said. “She will be missed by all that knew her for her fun personality, her smile and adventures.”
A beloved grandmother who tried to flee
The last time Melva Benjamin’s family heard from her, the 71-year-old grandmother was evacuating to a shelter with her partner on August 8, her granddaughter said.
After days of frantic searching, the family learned she had died in the fire, her granddaughter Tufalei Makua shared on Facebook.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, we announce the loss of Melva Benjamin. We were informed this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023, that she perished in the Lahaina fires,” Makua wrote.
“We appreciate the love and support that everyone has shown us during this difficult time. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we remember and honour her. We love you all.”
Matriarch was the ‘backbone’ of the familyDonna Gomes of Lahaina perished in the fire, officials said. Her granddaughter, Tehani Kuhaulu, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Gomes was the backbone of the family.
The 71-year-old was a retired Maui Police Department public safety aide. She had plans to visit Las Vegas to celebrate her upcoming birthday, her granddaughter said.
“She loved to play poker and gamble,” Kuhaulu said. “Her self-care was going to Las Vegas, any casino.”
She leaves behind two daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Retiree ‘just makes us smile every day with his jokes’
Alfredo Galinato of Lahaina perished in the Maui fires, according to county officials. His sons spoke to KITV and said the 79-year-old tried to save their family home that he built.
“With all his heart I know that he was trying to fight the fire to save our home,” his son Joshua Galinato told KITV. “So we can come back to our home as a whole family.”
Galinato’s sons searched for him and shared images of him on social media in the days after the fire, trying to find anyone who might know his whereabouts. But the family was later contacted by officials with devastating news.
“I miss everything about my dad right now. His personality is just straight funny. I mean he just makes us smile every day with his jokes,” Joshua said. “I just miss him.”
“The get-togethers, we’ll be missing that,” Galinato’s son John told KITV. “Gatherings. He takes care of us a lot of times. He’s retired, but he just helps all the family. We’ll be missing him, seeing his face, his smile, everything – all the moments.”
A verified GoFundMe account has been established by the family.
Most victims haven’t been publicly identified
The arduous task of identifying remains has been especially difficult because they’re largely unrecognizable and fingerprints are rarely found, the governor said.
Maui County confirmed the first group of victims’ names about a week after the catastrophic Lahaina fire started torching the historic town.
They included Benjamin, Galinato and Jantoc, as well as Virginia Dofa, 90; and Robert Dyckman, 74. All five victims lived in Lahaina.
Two Mexican nationals also died in the Maui wildfires, Mexico foreign minister Alicia Barcena said.
“Consular staff is providing assistance and accompaniment to their families,” she said. “We express our deepest condolences in this tragic situation.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight.
Canadian gov't prioritizing EI applications from wildfire evacuees based on postal code, minister says
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
BREAKING | 'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
Wildfires burning on Vancouver Island, Quadra Island
Multiple aircraft and a ground attack crew are battling a wildfire on Quadra Island. On Vancouver Island, a pair of large wildfires are burning out of control in Strathcona Regional Park.
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly into Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, which forecasters warned could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
-
Wildfire evacuation flights expected to land in Calgary every half hour
Thousands of people, fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, are scheduled to arrive in Calgary throughout the day on Friday.
-
Toronto 'referee' handing out red and yellow cards to bad drivers
In his bright yellow referee uniform, Martin Reis goes by 'Avery Goodcall' and hands out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers blocking busy intersections, crosswalks and bike lanes.
-
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
-
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
World
-
British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
-
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly into Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, which forecasters warned could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes.
-
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday.
-
A 7-year-old boy and his relatives are among the dozens killed in the Maui wildfires. Here’s what we know about some of the 111 lives lost
The apocalyptic wildfires that raced across Maui have claimed at least 111 lives – a devastating number that’s expected to grow.
-
Russia arrests the leader of a prominent election watchdog
A Moscow judge has formally arrested and detained one of the leaders of a prominent independent election monitoring group on suspicion of being involved with an 'undesirable' organization, his lawyer said Friday.
-
Neighbours Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv's grain exports through Romanian territory
Ukraine and neighbouring Romania signed an agreement Friday to work together to boost Kyiv's export of grain through Romania after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the Black Sea.
Politics
-
Canadian gov't prioritizing EI applications from wildfire evacuees based on postal code, minister says
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
-
Top-secret briefing on foreign interference left out key documents: Green leader
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says a top-secret briefing on foreign interference did not allow her to access key intelligence documents.
-
Canada joins U.S., Britain in sanctioning Russian justice officials, political court
Canada is again joining the U.S. and Britain in sanctioning officials accused of corruption, this time involving Russia's justice system.
Health
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
Two brands suspend advertising on X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
-
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360's online store next year
Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.
-
LinkedIn launches government ID-based verification in Canada to build trust
Canadian LinkedIn users wanting to ensure the public that they're the real deal now have another method of verifying their online/digital identity: government identification.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood strikes may put spotlight on local talent at TIFF: filmmakers, programmers
Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry.
-
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
Business
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Real estate report: Second highest home price increase ever recorded in a single month
Home prices in Canada continued to rise in July, according to the Teranet-National Bank composite index.
Lifestyle
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
Sports
-
Playoff time: De Grasse aims to raise level on big stage again at world championships
Andre De Grasse is set to compete in the 200 metres and help Canada defend its title in the men's 4x100 relay at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which run from Saturday to Aug. 27.
-
Longtime Blackhawks leader Toews says he's stepping away for health -- but not retiring
Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a free agent after 16 years in Chicago, says he is stepping away from hockey to get healthy after playing in just 53 games last season.
-
Canada has many athletes at the World Athletics Championships. Here's who to cheer on
Canada will have a number of medal hopefuls at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Autos
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
-
Felipe Massa's lawyers seek compensation for lost 2008 F1 title
Lawyers for former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa have started legal action against Formula One bosses and the governing FIA seeking substantial damages resulting from an alleged 'conspiracy' that denied him the 2008 championship.