World

    • A 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland, killing 1 and wounding 2 others

    Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP) Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)
    Share
    HELSINKI -

    A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland on Tuesday morning, killing one and seriously wounded two other students, police said. The suspect was later arrested.

    Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.

    Police said both the suspect and the victims were 12 years old. The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday with a handgun in his possession, police said.

    Police told a news conference that one of the wounded students had died. The other two were seriously wounded, said Chief of Police Ilka Koskimaki from the Eastern Uusima Police Department.

    Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X that he was “deeply shocked” over the shooting.

    In the past decades, Finland has witnessed two major deadly school shootings.

    In November 2007, a 18-year-old student armed with a semi-automatic pistol opened fire at the premises of the Jokela high school in Tuusula, southern Finland, killing nine people. He was found dead with self-inflicted wounds.

    Less than a year later, in September 2008, a 22-year-old student shot and killed 10 people with a semi-automatic pistol at a vocational college in Kauhajoki, southwestern Finland, before fatally shooting himself.

    In the Nordic nation of 5.6 million, there are more than 1.5 million licensed firearms and about 430,000 license holders, according to the Finnish Interior Ministry. Hunting and gun-ownership have long traditions in the sparsely-populated northern European country.

    Responsibility for granting permits for ordinary firearms rests with local police departments.

    Following the school shootings in 2007 and 2008, Finland tightened its gun laws by raising the minimum age for firearms ownership and giving police greater powers to make background checks on individuals applying for a gun license.

    Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copehangen, Denmark contributed to this report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News