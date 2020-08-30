A one-year-old boy is safe and back at home with his mother after being abducted from his stroller at gunpoint Saturday, authorities said.

Mateo Mantufar-Barrera was being pushed in his stroller by his mother near their apartment in Chamblee, Geo., just northeast of Atlanta, Saturday afternoon when an SUV pulled up next to them, according to a news release from the Chamblee Police Department.

A man got out of the vehicle and approached the mother, pointed a gun at her hip and looked inside the stroller, the release said.

When the man tried to grab her son the mother was able to grab the gun from the man. She attempted to shoot him but the gun did not go off, the release said.

A second suspect then got out of the vehicle, grabbed the baby and got back into the car, according to the release.

The mother was able to grab a piece of the first suspect's shorts and shoe, the release said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy and hours later two people were apprehended in Carrollton, Georgia, in a vehicle matching the description from the alert. The child was found unharmed inside the car, police said.

Charges against the suspects have not yet been announced and a motive is not known at this time.

The suspects will remain in custody in Carroll County, according to the release.