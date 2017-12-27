

The Associated Press





SEATTLE - Several victims of the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle called for 911 for help, whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash.

Dozens of 911 call recordings released by South Sound 911 Dispatch provide a vivid account of the Dec. 18 wreck from survivors and witnesses.

The passenger train barrelled through a curve at 78 mph (126 kph) in a 30 mph zone, hurtling off both sides of the tracks and toppling some cars onto a highway below.

Authorities say it could take more than a year to understand how the train carrying 85 passengers and crew members derailed as it made its first run along a faster route.