90 migrants rescued from a stranded sailboat in Greece as the number of arrivals rises

Greek coast guard vessel is docked at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Ninety migrants were rescued from a stranded sailboat near the Aegean Sea island of Amorgos, Greek authorities said Friday, amid an increase in arrivals in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Greek coast guard vessel is docked at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Ninety migrants were rescued from a stranded sailboat near the Aegean Sea island of Amorgos, Greek authorities said Friday, amid an increase in arrivals in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social