World

    • 9-year-old child fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city's 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks

    The Milwaukee skyline is pictured on Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) The Milwaukee skyline is pictured on Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
    Share
    Milwaukee -

    A 9-year-old child was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.

    The child died at a hospital following the shooting, which occurred just after midnight. Police are searching for "unknown suspects," Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in an email.

    A 10-year-old girl was killed May 31 in Milwaukee while sleeping in her bed. A few weeks earlier, two teenagers were fatally shot by another teen.

    This is a developing news story and will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News