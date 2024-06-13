9-year-old child fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city's 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks

Tornados, severe thunderstorms possible: Weather watches, warning in effect in Ontario, Quebec
As severe thunderstorm and tornado watches set in across Ontario and Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
A 9-year-old child was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.
The child died at a hospital following the shooting, which occurred just after midnight. Police are searching for "unknown suspects," Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in an email.
A 10-year-old girl was killed May 31 in Milwaukee while sleeping in her bed. A few weeks earlier, two teenagers were fatally shot by another teen.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
The Canadian Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs need to radically change how they treat women, according to a House of Commons committee, which laid out 42 recommendations in a new report.
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. Its cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night and work on the critical feeder main has halted until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
A Durham police officer will face a one-year demotion after he was convicted of impaired driving in an incident in which he hit another officer with his vehicle.
Donald Trump is making a triumphant return to Capitol Hill to meet with House and Senate Republicans, his first since sending the mob to 'fight like hell' ahead of the Jan.6, 2021 attack, as GOP lawmakers find themselves newly energized and reinvigorated by his bid to retake the White House.
Tensions in Italy's lower house erupted into a fistfight, sending an opposition lawmaker to hospital, over a controversial government proposal that opponents say will further impoverish the poor south.
The leader of Armenia on Wednesday declared his intention to pull out of a Russia-dominated security alliance of several ex-Soviet nations as tensions rise between the two allies.
Chinese state media said Thursday that a military history buff found a collection of confidential documents related to the country’s military in a pile of old papers he bought for under US$1.
The Liberal government says it will start shipping decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
Francoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80.
Provinces must stop natural gas expansion and invest in electrification to keep home heating reliable and cost-effective, a new report says, suggesting ratepayers and governments could otherwise be on the hook for billions of dollars in underused and overbuilt gas infrastructure.
Public trust in the Bank of Canada has been dented by post-pandemic inflation and it needs to be rebuilt, governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.
Ottawa Bylaw has told an Orléans family to find a new home for their backyard chickens.
John Eaton is a self-taught crafter from Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., who breathes new life into those structures by recreating them as beautiful miniatures.
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
Bob Madden's eyes darted from right to left, watching Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final from a couch with his son, Jonathan, at his side and the family dog, Ruby, at their feet.
Netflix announced a new hot dog-eating competition that will feature Joey Chestnut and his 'fiercest rival,' Takeru Kobayashi.
If Tesla shareholders approve an all-stock compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was thrown out this year by a Delaware judge, it would almost guarantee he would remain at the company he grew to be the world leader in electric vehicles, shifting to AI and robotics including autonomous vehicles, which Musk says is Tesla's future.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Vancouver’s Chinatown is one step closer to its ongoing efforts to revitalize the historical neighbourhood.
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto.
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Two people are displaced and a cat is missing after a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.
As food insecurity shows no sign of slowing down in the capital, communities are coming together to help find relief for those on a tight budget.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the terraces on Peel Street that were abruptly shut down during Grand Prix weekend can reopen with tents.
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
The Surete du Quebec is set to announce Thursday that it has made arrests in connection with the Desjardins data theft.
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
A made-in-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
A public meeting at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S., was standing room only Wednesday night as residents gathered for an update on a controversial project.
Manitoba RCMP will speak with media ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man.
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67.
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
A man from Lloydminster, Alta was dead following a collision between a truck and semi on Highway 17 north of the border city on Tuesday.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police have closed Yonge Street northbound lanes to investigate school bus crash.
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.
More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Summer begins next week and CTV Northern Ontario wants to help you get ready with ideas and tips for barbecue, salads and desserts.
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which a domestic violence suspect ended up with a skull fracture when he tried to flee police.
If you go out in the woods these days you’re sure for a big surprise -- but lately, ‘every bear that ever there was’ have been popping up in more urban environments.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.