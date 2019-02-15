

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- The compensation fund for victims of 9-11 is running out of money and will cut future payments by 50 to 70 per cent.

September 11th Victim Compensation Fund special master Rupa Bhattacharyya announced the changes Friday and said she was "painfully aware of the inequity of the situation."

Nearly 40,000 people have applied to the federal fund for people with illnesses potentially related to being at the site. Nearly $5 billion in benefits have been awarded out of the $7.3 billion fund.

Officials said Friday that any pending claims will be paid at 50 per cent of their prior value. Valid claims received after Feb. 1 will be paid at just 30 per cent.

The fund is scheduled to stop taking claims in December 2020.