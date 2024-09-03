World

    • 8-year-old Utah boy dies after shooting himself in car while mother was inside convenience store

    A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a gasoline pump at a Costco warehouse Friday, May 31, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a gasoline pump at a Costco warehouse Friday, May 31, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Share
    LEHI, Utah -

    An eight-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in a car while his mother was inside a Utah convenience store, police said.

    The boy was alone in the car about 7:40 p.m. Monday in Lehi — a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City — when he shot himself in the head, Jeanteil Livingston with the Lehi City Police Department told KSL-TV. The boy died at a hospital on Tuesday morning, police said.

    The shooting appeared to be “unintentional and self-inflicted,” police said in a statement.

    It is unclear how the boy got ahold of the weapon. Police did not return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking more information Tuesday.

    Doug Shields said he was putting gas in his vehicle when he heard the gunshot and then a woman screaming. He went to the car where it happened. He told KSL and KUTV that he heard the mother say the boy found the gun under the seat.

    Monday's shooting happened less than two weeks after a five-year-old Utah boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun at his house in Santaquin, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

    Utah does not have any laws to penalize someone for failing to secure an unattended firearm and leaving it accessible to an unsupervised minor, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The state also does not require unattended firearms to be stored in a certain way or require a locking device to be sold with a firearm.

    In St. Louis, a four-year-old boy died Monday from a gunshot wound suffered while he was in a house with three other children under the age of 10 and no adults present. Police are trying to determine who was handling the gun at the time of the shooting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    • SPONSORED

      SPONSORED Understanding life insurance and why it’s important

      Life insurance is a critical component of financial planning that helps ensure your family’s financial stability in the event of an untimely death. While life insurance is important for people at all life stages, there are several different types of insurance to consider based on your personal circumstances and goals.

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News