8 U.S. Senate races to watch in the midterm elections
Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, as Republicans need to pick up only one seat to win control of the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of President Joe Biden's agenda.
The chamber is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, who maintain control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. Democrats hope to expand their margin.
Here are eight races that could determine the outcome.
ARIZONA
This combination of photos shows Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, left, and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., before a televised debate in Phoenix, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, is facing Blake Masters, a Republican backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel. The state is a former right-wing stronghold where Democrats have made gains in recent elections - Biden won the state by 0.3% in 2020.
Masters has sought to distance himself from controversial comments suggesting Social Security should be privatized. He also recently deleted portions of his campaign website where he advocated for a total abortion ban.
Kelly has been a moderate Democrat in the Senate, pushing for lower prescription drug costs and at times criticizing the Biden administration's response to asylum seekers at the southern border with Mexico.
Although Republicans initially pulled funding in the wake of Masters' struggles, the race - as with many others - has tightened in recent days.
GEORGIA
This compilation photo shows Sen. Raphael Warnock (left), during a debate in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 and Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker during a campaign stop on Tuesday, in Carrollton, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Gray (left),Megan Varner
In what is expected to be one of the closest races of the cycle, freshman Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is up against Herschel Walker, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Walker is a former college football star who has been hampered by a series of scandals, including allegations of domestic violence. A vocal anti-abortion advocate, Walker's campaign was rocked by reports that he paid for multiple former girlfriends to have abortions in the past.
Warnock, who serves as pastor at the Atlanta church once led by Martin Luther King, Jr., won a surprise victory in a special election in early 2021, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. If neither candidate gets 50% of the vote, the race will go to a run-off in early December.
NEVADA
This combination of photos shows Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaking on Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, left, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaking on April 26, 2022, in Washington, right. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a race the national GOP considers one of its best opportunities to turn a blue Senate seat red. (AP Photo/John Locher, left, Jacquelyn Martin)
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina to serve in the Senate, is defending her seat against state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican who spearheaded his party's efforts to overturn Biden's victory there in the 2020 election.
Cortez Masto has emphasized abortion rights, while Laxalt has sought to harness voter concerns about rising prices - a pattern playing out in other states as well. The race has remained extremely close.
In a state where 30% of the population is Latino, analysts are watching whether these voters will continue to drift toward Republicans or whether Democrats can reverse this trend.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
This combination of file photos shows Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester, N.H., left, and Don Bolduc, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, Oct. 5, 2022, in Auburn, N.H. (AP Photo)
Republicans nominated Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general who promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen, to run against incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan.
The seat was considered a top opportunity for Republicans, but some of Bolduc's statements - including, saying the FBI should be abolished and espousing COVID-19 conspiracies - have made it difficult for him to win support beyond his right-wing base. Bolduc has attempted to moderate his positions since his primary win, disavowing election fraud claims and saying abortion should be decided by the states, but analysts say Hassan is favored to hold the seat.
NORTH CAROLINA
This combination of photos shows North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on Aug. 29, 2022, in Durham, N.C., left, and Republican candidate Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., on Sept. 25, 2021, in Mount Airy, N.C. (AP Photo)
Republican U.S. House Representative Ted Budd faces former state Supreme Court judge Cheri Beasley for an open U.S. Senate seat in a relatively low-key race that has not drawn as much national attention.
Budd, a gun store owner, has emphasized bread-and-butter concerns like inflation to appeal to moderate voters. He has also backed a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks and has appeared at several rallies with Trump.
Beasley supports expanding access to affordable healthcare and taking action on climate change, but has said she would not be afraid to break with her party. North Carolina has been politically competitive for more than a decade, but Republicans have won most statewide contests and analysts give Budd the edge.
OHIO
This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Aug. 5, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo)
Trump-endorsed, Thiel-backed J.D. Vance, author of the hardscrabble memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," should hold the advantage against Democratic U.S. House Representative Tim Ryan in a state that has trended Republican over the past decade.
But Vance's more controversial opinions - that he did not care what happened in Ukraine and claiming the Biden administration was purposely flooding the Midwest with fentanyl - have made the race more competitive than expected. Trump's comment at a campaign rally that Vance "is kissing my ass" also did not help. National Republican groups have spent heavily to shore up his prospects.
Ryan has emphasized his blue-collar background, supporting domestic jobs and a $15 minimum wage as his key policy planks, and distanced himself from party's liberal wing. But nonpartisan analysts say Vance still is more likely to win this contest.
PENNSYLVANIA
This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos. (AP Photo)
Republican Mehmet Oz, a former brain surgeon and TV host, is competing with John Fetterman, the Democratic lieutenant governor, for Pennsylvania's open seat.
Oz, who has faced accusations of carpetbagging as a longtime New Jersey resident, is anti-abortion and recently said that "local politicians" should be involved in a woman's decision to have an abortion and has slammed Biden's "reckless spending" on the economy.
Fetterman, a pro-union progressive who campaigns in shorts and a hoodie, stayed off the campaign trail for months after suffering a stroke in May. And in late October, he had a lackluster debate performance in which he struggled to hear and respond to questions. Polls show Fetterman's lead has evaporated and the race is effectively tied.
WISCONSIN
This combination of photos shows Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and Democratic Senate candidate and challenger Mandela Barnes before a televised debate on Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Republican Senator Ron Johnson is running against Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor. Johnson's statements against COVID-19 vaccines and the 2020 election could make him vulnerable, but he has pulled off surprise victories in past elections.
Republicans argue Barnes is too radical for the state, pointing to his past support for progressive policies like Medicare for All and a 2018 photo in which he is holding a shirt that reads "Abolish ICE," an immigration enforcement agency.
Editing by Andy Sullivan, Josie Kao and Aurora Ellis
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
BREAKING | Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
WATCH LIVE | Windsor mayor in direct contact with public safety minister from start of blockade
The mayor of Windsor, Ont. says he alerted the federal public safety minister about a potential blockade at the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing as soon as he first got wind of it in early February.
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
Jody Wilson-Raybould's new book outlines steps towards meaningful reconciliation
Canada's former justice minister, a lawyer and a First Nations leader, Jody Wilson-Raybould, aims to address unanswered questions about reconciliation and offer learnings about how to move past token gestures in her new book.
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
Adapting to climate change a 'crucial priority' at COP27: researcher
As world leaders gather in Egypt for the annual climate conference known this year as COP27, Canadians are also among those joining the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | CUPE to make announcement after Ford offers to drop anti-strike law
The Ontario education workers' strike has entered a second week leaving thousands of students out of the classroom.
-
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.
Canada's health ministers are set to meet in British Columbia this week, four months after premiers from across the country gathered in Victoria to show a united front of frustration over what they called a 'crumbling' health-care system.
-
'We are resilient': Hay River, N.W.T., still recovering months after historic flood
The town of Hay River, N.W.T., and nearby K'atl'odeeche First Nation Reserve experienced their worst flooding on record in mid-May, with thousands of residents ordered to evacuate.
World
-
North Korea makes no mention of ICBM in report on more than 80 missile tests
North Korean state media has released images purporting to show last week's missile launches with a warning that the so-called "reckless military hysteria" of the United States and its allies is moving the Korean Peninsula towards "unstable confrontation."
-
Iranian lawmakers demand 'no leniency' for protesters as mass demonstrations continue
Iranian lawmakers have urged the country's judiciary to 'show no leniency' to protesters in a letter cited by state-run Press TV on Sunday, as thousands of people continue to rally on the streets despite the threat of arrest.
-
Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into African lake, leaving 19 dead
A passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed.
-
Phoenix police arrest two in dismemberment death of veteran
Police investigating the killing of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran arrested two suspects after they allegedly pawned the chain saw used to dismember the victim's body.
-
New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray envoys
A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia's government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week's signing of a 'permanent' cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
-
Deadly attack at Somali military training camp
Military officers in Somalia say at least five people were killed and 11 others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the front gate of a military training camp in Mogadishu on Saturday evening.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Windsor mayor in direct contact with public safety minister from start of blockade
The mayor of Windsor, Ont. says he alerted the federal public safety minister about a potential blockade at the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing as soon as he first got wind of it in early February.
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Health
-
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
Poland's ruling party leader has triggered anger in the country and an explosion of jokes by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women.
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'
Rihanna knew that if she was going to return to the stage less than a year after giving birth to her first child, the performance would have to top anything she'd done before.
-
Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage four prostate cancer
Andy Taylor, guitarist with British New Romantic group Duran Duran at the height of their fame, is battling stage four prostate cancer.
-
Harry Styles postpones more shows because he's in bed with the flu
After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he's sick with the flu.
Business
-
Public hearing begins on Rogers' $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw
The Competition Tribunal's public hearing on Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. begins today as the telecom companies look to take the deal across the finish line.
-
Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back: Bloomberg News
After Twitter Inc laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
-
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers buying IAA in deal worth US$7.3 billion, including debt
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. company IAA Inc. in a transaction valued at about US$7.3 billion including the assumption of US$1.0 billion of net debt.
Lifestyle
-
U.K. to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to hit a record US$1.9 billion
The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to grow to US$1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered – just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.
Sports
-
Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program
Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.
-
Boston Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
-
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale wins US$75M as Houston Astros claim World Series title
Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known as 'Mattress Mack,' made a series of bets amounting to $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series. And when his team won the franchise's second World Series title with a 4-2 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies, McIngvale took home US$75 million.
Autos
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.