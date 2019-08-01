8 killed in highway attack on Mexico's Caribbean coast
Mexico is shown in this map.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:44AM EDT
MEXICO CITY - Authorities say eight men have been shot to death and two others wounded in an apparent ambush-style attack on a highway on Mexico's Caribbean coast.
Prosecutors in the state of Quintana Roo said Wednesday the attack occurred near the lakeside resort town of Bacalar.
The victims were travelling in a pickup truck when the vehicle was sprayed with gunfire. The attackers fled and there was no immediate information on the possible motive for the attack.
Bacalar is a fresh-water lagoon that runs alongside the coast. It is known for its peaceful, laid-back vibe and has been largely spared the violence affecting many other parts of Mexico.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Cyprus' top lawyer: Police to investigate bishop's remarks on gays
- 8 killed in highway attack on Mexico's Caribbean coast
- U.S. border agents seize shipment of 3,500 Elf Hatching Eggs from Canada
- Alleged Capital One hacker publicized attack on social media
- White supremacist gang leader escapes from Arkansas jail