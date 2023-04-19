8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia

In this photo provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, fishermen from Indonesia stand on a beach on Bedwell Island, 313 km (194 miles) west of Broome, Australia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Australian Maritime Safety Authority via AP) In this photo provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, fishermen from Indonesia stand on a beach on Bedwell Island, 313 km (194 miles) west of Broome, Australia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Australian Maritime Safety Authority via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Credit card balance transfer pitfalls to be aware of

With debt mounting, many are wondering whether or not they should be doing a credit card balance transfer. A credit card balance transfer is when you move an outstanding balance from one or more credit cards to another credit card (typically with a lower interest rate).

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social