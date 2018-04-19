

The Associated Press





GALT, Calif. - Thieves made off with eight-thousand Disneyland tickets worth about 800-thousand dollars when they stole a box trailer from a youth agricultural education organization.

The tickets were to have been distributed to participants at a conference in Southern California.

The California Highway Patrol says the trailer owned by Future Farmers of America was stolen Wednesday from the group's office in the city of Galt, south of Sacramento.

Matt Patton, executive director of the California chapter of Future Farmers of America, says security footage shows a dark pickup truck backing up to the trailer and driving it away.

Patton says they had definitely been scoping it out because they went directly to the trailer and didn't waste any time doing anything else.

The trailer was also loaded with another 800-thousand dollars in audio and visual equipment for use at the group's upcoming annual leadership conference in Anaheim, which starts Sunday.

Patton says Disneyland has cancelled the tickets and is working to print new ones for the California students attending the four-day conference so they can visit Disney's California Adventure Park on Tuesday.