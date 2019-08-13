7-year-old boy shot to death in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- A 7-year-old shot to death while standing near a teenager and two other children is the 11th St. Louis-area child killed in shootings since June.
St. Louis police say Xavier Usanga was shot around 5 p.m. Monday on the city's north side. An 18-year-old who was near Xavier also was shot and critically wounded. He is hospitalized in stable condition. A 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl also at the scene were unhurt.
No arrests have been made but a gun was found. Police have not released any further details, including whether it is believed that the victims knew the shooter.
Xavier was supposed to start the second grade on Tuesday. Police Chief John Hayden fought back tears as he announced Xavier's death.
This story has been corrected to show that the boy shot and killed was 7 years old, not 8.
