7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings

  • Admins were warned 3 times the day boy shot Virginia teacher: lawyer

    Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration 'was paralyzed by apathy' and didn't call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher's lawyer said Wednesday.

  • 'Happening way too often': New report delves into mass attacks

    As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.

  • Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch 'Sesame Street,' dies

    Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children's education TV series 'Sesame Street,' which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett's death was announced Tuesday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit he helped establish under the name the Children's Television Workshop. No cause of death was given.

    Honoree Lloyd Morrisett appears with muppet characters at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

  • Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have had their first baby

    Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum. Sharing a picture of a baby's hand clutching a woman's thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.

  • Amazon axes charity donation program, nonprofits concerned

    Amazon's surprise decision to shut down its AmazonSmile donation program has left thousands of its nonprofit beneficiaries disappointed and concerned about finding ways to replace the funding. The e-commerce giant had launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.

  • Industry committee set to hold meeting on Rogers-Shaw deal

    The House of Commons industry and technology committee is set to meet today to look at Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The committee previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.

  • U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

    The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.

