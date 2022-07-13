7-Eleven offers US$100K reward for arrest in deadly California holdups

7-Eleven offers US$100K reward for arrest in deadly California holdups

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social