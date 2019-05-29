

Pablo Gorondi and Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press





BUDAPEST, Hungary -- A massive search was underway on the Danube River in downtown Budapest for 21 people missing after a sightseeing boat with 33 South Korean tourists sank after colliding with another vessel during an evening downpour. Seven people are confirmed dead, officials said Thursday.

Another seven have been rescued, Pal Gyorfi, spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, said. They were hospitalized in stable condition following the accident Wednesday night.

Two Hungarian crew members are also missing.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed officials to employ "all available resources" to support the rescue efforts in Hungary. Moon's spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in Seoul that Moon also ordered the launch of a government task force led by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and maintain close communication with the family members of the South Korean passengers.

A team of South Korean officials were to leave for Hungary later Thursday.

The 33 South Koreans included 30 tourists on a package tour program in Europe, two guides and one photographer, according to the South Korea-based Very Good Tour agency, which organized the trip.

Agency officials said the tourists left South Korea on May 25 and were supposed to return June 1.

Most of them were travelling with their families, including a 6-year-old girl. Her status wasn't immediately clear but she didn't appear on a list of survivors provided by the tour agency.

Senior agency official Lee Sang-moo disclosed the identities of the seven rescued South Koreans -- six women and one man, aged between 31 and 66.

The sunken boat was located early Thursday near the Margit Bridge, not far from the neo-Gothic Parliament building on the riverbank. Lee, the tour agency official, said the boat was anchored when it was hit by a bigger ship.

Employees from the South Korean Embassy in Budapest were assisting Hungarian officials in identifying those rescued and the deceased.

Officials said searchers were checking the Danube for miles (kilometres) downriver from Budapest. The river was fast-flowing and rising as heavy rain continued in the city. Water temperatures were about 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the news website Index.hu said one of those rescued was found near the Petofi Bridge, which is about 3 kilometres (2 miles) south of Parliament.

Dozens of rescue personnel, including from the military and divers, were involved in the search.

The boat that sank was identified as the "Hableany" (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company's website as "one of the smallest members of the fleet." It has two decks and a capacity for 60 people, or 45 for sightseeing cruises.

Mihaly Toth, a spokesman for the Panorama Deck boating company, said the "Hableany" was on a "routine city sightseeing trip" when the accident happened. He told state television that he had no information about any technical problems with the boat, which he said was serviced regularly.

Hyung-jin Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea. Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.