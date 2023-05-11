7 Buddhist monks accused of embezzling more than US$5.3 million donated to temple in Thailand

Monks collect alms from devotees in Nakhon Pathom province on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Monks collect alms from devotees in Nakhon Pathom province on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social