7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of eastern Russia: USGS

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Russia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the epicentre was located approximately 55 miles from the coastal city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of about 181,000. The quake had about a 30-mile depth and occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning local time.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km [approx 186 miles] of the epicentre along the coasts of Russia.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.