6 Vietnamese and American guests found dead in a hotel room in Bangkok, with poisoning a possibility

Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
The bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and their deaths may have been caused by poisoning, police and officials said.
Bangkok police chief Lt.-Gen. Thiti Sangsawang identified the dead as two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, and said there were three males and three females. Investigators said the bodies were foaming at the mouth, an officer from the Lumpini police station said on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to release information.
The victims had booked several rooms at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel under seven names, and some were staying on a different floor from the room where they were found dead, Thiti said. Police are still looking for the seventh person included in the booking, Thiti said at a news conference at the hotel.
He said there were no signs of a struggle. The residents of the room where the bodies were found were supposed to have checked out earlier Tuesday and their luggage had already been packed, he said. The bodies were discovered by a maid who went to the room after they failed to check out and found it locked from the inside, Thiti said.
There was food that had been ordered earlier from room service that was left uneaten, but drinks had been consumed, Thiti said. He would not confirm a cause of death, but said the deaths appeared to have occurred about 24 hours before police arrived on the scene Tuesday evening after being called by hotel staff.
People walk outside a hotel where a number of people were found dead in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Napat Kongsawad)
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin went to the hotel in the evening, and later told journalists that the incident was neither a robbery nor a random assault, and that it should not affect Thailand's lucrative tourism industry.
Pending the results of autopsies, "Our hypothesis is that they ingested something that killed them," Srettha said.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said U.S. officials are aware of the reports of the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Bangkok.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the families on their loss. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance to those families," he told reporters in Washington.
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Canada spent $9 million last month to buy a luxury condo in Manhattan for the official residence for its consul general in New York but the federal government is refusing to say what is being done with the old property.
The union representing thousands of LCBO workers and the Crown corporation will meet at the bargaining table on Wednesday for the first time since the historic strike began.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
A Supreme Court judge has dismissed applications by relatives of Robert Pickton's victims to intervene in court proceedings over the RCMP's plans to destroy evidence from the investigation into the serial killer.
The Nova Scotia government is criticizing municipalities for their decision not to request an emergency alert during flooding last week that killed a 13-year-old boy and caused extensive damage.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
The U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay of execution for a Texas man 20 minutes before he was to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening. The inmate has long maintained DNA testing would help prove he wasn't responsible for the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman during a home robbery decades ago.
The bystander killed when a sniper opened fire at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was a beloved family man and girl dad who served his community with “quiet resilience,” his loved ones said Monday.
The leader of a neo-Nazi extremist group based in eastern Europe has been charged with plotting to have an associate dress up as Santa Claus and hand out poisoned candy to Jewish children in New York City to sow terror, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Ohio police officers in Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention shot and killed a man who was wielding two knives near the convention, Milwaukee's police chief said Tuesday.
Immigration took centre stage as the Republican National Convention resumed Tuesday, with speakers spotlighting a key element of former U.S. president Donald Trump's political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.
U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, continuing his calls to calm the divisive rhetoric on both sides but also arguing that doing so 'doesn't mean we should stop telling the truth' about his Republican rival.
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok says the federal government's commitments to boosting defence spending, specifically in the North, could be a 'generational opportunity' for the people who live there.
Canada's premiers on Tuesday lamented what they said was the federal government's lack of teamwork on important files from housing to school lunch programs, with British Columbia's premier saying working with Ottawa can feel like "beating our head against a wall."
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
Social media platform X Corp and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said on Tuesday.
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Canada's biggest bookseller will remove enlarged photos of Alice Munro from stores, but bookstores large and small say they plan to keep her published works on the shelves.
An attorney for convicted 'Rust' movie armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has filed a motion for a new trial or to have her case thrown out, after the related case against actor Alec Baldwin was dismissed in dramatic fashion last week.
TC Energy Corp.'s ill-fated Keystone XL pipeline has suffered a major blow after a trade tribunal decision that tossed out its claim to US$15 billion in damages.
Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Here's what you need to know.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Arturs Silovs to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died, his alma mater announced Tuesday.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
Critics say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is guilty of using the dangerous rhetoric she's accusing "progressive" politicians of exhausting.
With another heat warning in much of Alberta, it’s a hot market for air conditioners.
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
Ottawa Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night on Trigoria Cres.
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
The players, while sombre the day after the Edmonton Elks fired their head coach and general manager, say they're ready to turn the page and keep moving forward under new direction.
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
When it comes to safe roadways, the Maritimes just haven’t met the mark; in fact, a new study deems the provinces as the top three most dangerous in Canada for car crashes.
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
An inquest report into the death of an inmate at a Manitoba jail found she was unconscious for 34 minutes after choking on her food before guards entered her cell.
Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.
Two Regina-area contractors are speaking out on the impact a recent fraud case has had on their business.
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
When Dr. Emily Dubé’s daughter started school in the city, Dubé was shocked by the amount of screen time used in the classroom.
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Boris Panovski's son took the witness stand Tuesday, called by the defense in the first-degree murder re-trial.
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
As Amazon Prime Day deals fill up online shopping carts, the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce has issued an anti-Prime Day message, encouraging you to shop local instead.
Eddie Beaune watched a tree fall to the ground during Monday night's storm at 3 a.m. “My dog was barking his head off. He wouldn't eat,” Beaune said. “I thought maybe he usually wakes me up when he has to go to the bathroom so I open the door and he wouldn't even leave the porch.”
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Ilene Kucolyn is packing up her apartment after losing her fight to stay in the home the pensioner says she can afford.
Canada's premiers on Tuesday lamented what they said was the federal government's lack of teamwork on important files from housing to school lunch programs, with British Columbia's premier saying working with Ottawa can feel like "beating our head against a wall."
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
A protester at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., described in court Tuesday a police presence so overwhelming and intimidating that he decided to go home early.
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
Meeting on Monday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie directed staff to look into developing a goose management plan.
Police officers in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory saved four residents last weekend when they saw a residence on fire.
The community-wide effort to save the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is officially a success.
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
