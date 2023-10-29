World

    • 6 people were killed and 40 injured when two trains collided in southern India

    Rescuers and others stand after two passenger trains collided in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Oct.29, 2023. (AP Photo) Rescuers and others stand after two passenger trains collided in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Oct.29, 2023. (AP Photo)
    HYDERABAD, India -

    Two passenger trains collided in southern India on Sunday, killing six people and inuring 40, officials said.

    The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state's Vizianagaram district when an incoming train slammed into a stationary train, leading to derailment of at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

    Multiple rescue teams and residents were extracting injured passengers from the wreckage.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked authorities to send as many ambulances as possible to the crash site and ordered other relief measures.

    Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed mostly on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

    In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country's deadliest rail crashes in decades after two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

    More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News