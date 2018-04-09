6 park rangers killed in Congo's Virunga National Park
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 2:15PM EDT
KINSHASA, Congo - The Virunga National Park in Congo says suspected rebels have attacked and killed five park rangers and a driver in the central part of the vast park.
The statement from the park said Monday that a sixth ranger was wounded in the ambush. Further details were not immediately available.
Virunga National Park features the active Mt. Nyiragongo volcano and some of the world's last lowland gorillas. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site in eastern Congo, on the border of Rwanda and Uganda.
Eastern Congo has been plagued by many armed rebel groups since the Rwandan genocide in 1994. Some rebel groups are based in the parks, often poaching animals.
