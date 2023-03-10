6 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting: German police
A former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses shot dead six people at a hall belonging to the congregation in the German city of Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, authorities said Friday.
Police said an unborn baby also died, without clarifying whether the baby's mother was among the dead. Eight people were wounded, four of them seriously.
There was no immediate indication of a possible motive for Thursday night's attack, which stunned Germany's second-biggest city, but prosecutors said there was no evidence for a terrorist link. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described it as "a brutal act of violence."
Hamburg's top security official said officers who arrived just minutes after receiving the first emergency call at 9:04 p.m. A special operations unit that was nearby reached the site at 9:09 and was able to separate the gunman from the congregation, Hamburg's state Interior Minister Andy Grote said.
"We can assume that they saved many people's lives this way," he told reporters during a news conference. Grote called the shooting "the worst crime that our city has experience recently."
Officials said the gunman was a 35-year-old German national identified only as Philipp F., in line with German privacy rules. He fired more than 100 rounds during the attack.
Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said the man had a weapons license and legally owned a semi-automatic pistol. He said the suspected shooter was previously investigated after authorities received a tip that he might not be suitable to bear firearms, but was found not to have broken rules.
Police did not use their own firearms, a police spokesman said.
The head of Germany's GdP police union in Hamburg, Horst Niens, said he was convinced that the swift arrival of a special operations unit "distracted the perpetrator and may have prevented further victims."
Germany's gun laws are more restrictive than those in the United States, but permissive compared with some European neighbors, and shootings are not unheard of.
Last year, an 18-year-old man opened fire in a packed lecture at Heidelberg University, killing one person and wounding three others before killing himself. In January 2020, a man shot dead six people including his parents and wounded two others in southwestern Germany, while a month later, a shooter who posted a racist rant online killed nine people near Frankfurt.
In the most recent shooting involving a site of worship, a far-right extremist attempted to force his way into a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, in October 2019. After failing to gain entry, he shot two people to death nearby.
The German government announced plans last year to crack down on gun ownership by suspected extremists and to tighten background checks. Currently, anyone wanting to acquire a firearm must show that they are suited to do so, including by proving that they require a gun. Reasons can include being part of a sports shooting club or being a hunter.
Asked about a possible political response to the shooting, a spokesperson for Germany's Interior Ministry, Maximilian Kall, said it was necessary to wait for the results of the investigations before drawing conclusions.
On Friday morning, forensic investigators in protective white suits could be seen outside the Jehovah's Witnesses' Kingdom Hall, a boxy, three-story building next to an auto repair shop, a few kilometers (miles) from downtown Hamburg. As a light snow fell, officers placed yellow cones on the ground and windowsills to mark evidence.
David Semonian, a U.S.-based spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, said in an emailed statement early Friday that members "worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event."
"The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event," he wrote.
Police spokesman Holger Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting Thursday night and were at the scene quickly.
He said that the officers found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, and then heard a shot from an upper floor, where they found a fatally wounded person who may have been a shooter. They did not fire their weapons.
Student Laura Bauch, who lives nearby, said there were around four periods of shooting, German news agency dpa reported. "There were always several shots in these periods," she said.
Bauch said she looked out her window and saw a person running from the ground floor to the second floor of the Jehovah's Witnesses hall.
Gregor Miebach, who lives within sight of the building, heard shots and filmed a figure entering the building through a window. In his footage, shots can then be heard from inside. The figure later apparently emerges from the hall, is seen in the courtyard and then fires more shots through a first floor window before the lights in the room go out.
Miebach told German television news agency NonstopNews that he heard at least 25 shots. After police arrived, one last shot followed, he said.
His mother, Dorte Miebach, said she was shocked by the shooting. "It's really 50 meters (yards) from our house and many people died," she said. "This is still incomprehensible. We still haven't quite come to terms with it.
Jehovah's Witnesses are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.
Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares. The denomination's practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.
------
Moulson reported from Berlin. Associated Press journalist David Rising in Bangkok and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
DEVELOPING | Statistics Canada to release February jobs report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its February labour force survey this morning.
6 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting: German police
A former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses shot dead six people at a hall belonging to the congregation in the German city of Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, authorities said Friday.
BREAKING | BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty program.
5 things to know for Friday, March 10, 2023
The state of Canada's economy three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative MP Michael Cooper is called out for a 'shameful' comment made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in his wife's killing, dies at 89. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Head of Google Canada set to return to House of Commons committee
The head of Google Canada is set to return to a House of Commons committee to talk about the company's decision to block news access to some of its users.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89.
Canada
-
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Best cities in Canada to raise a family, according to one study
If you are thinking about raising a family in Canada but wondering if your city offers the best options for you, a new study may help answer that question for you.
-
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
As Fed looks to hike interest rates higher, Rogers says BoC can carve its own path
Canada faces its own set of economic challenges and its central bank is setting interest rates accordingly, the Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor said Thursday after the central bank held its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, diverging from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
World
-
Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany
Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, with several people killed and wounded, police said.
-
Italian officer given 30-year jail term for selling secrets to Russia
An Italian navy captain was found guilty on Thursday of selling secrets to Russia and sentenced by a military tribunal to 30 years in jail. Walter Biot, 56, was arrested in 2021 as he was handing information to a Russian embassy employee in a Rome car park.
-
Ex-GOP Ohio speaker, lobbyist guilty in $60M bribery scheme
Former state House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges were convicted Thursday in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in state history.
-
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
An 18-year-old man suspected of having planned an extremist attack in Frankfurt has been arrested near Germany's border with Austria as he attempted to leave the country for Iraq and join the Islamic State group, German investigators said Thursday.
-
Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
A former executive assistant to Joe Biden has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee as Republicans expand their probe into the president's handling of classified documents.
-
Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024
Missouri voters could decide on whether to restore abortion rights in the state if constitutional amendments made public Thursday make it to the 2024 ballot.
Politics
-
Head of Google Canada set to return to House of Commons committee
The head of Google Canada is set to return to a House of Commons committee to talk about the company's decision to block news access to some of its users.
-
Watch the exchange
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs called out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
-
Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
-
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Sci-Tech
-
Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers
Scientists have discovered that bees learn how to communicate via waggle dance when they're young by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.
-
Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
Entertainment
-
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89.
-
Two Canadian authors compete for Britain's Baillie Gifford non-fiction 'winner of winners' prize
Two Canadian books are competing to be named the best-ever winner of Britain's leading non-fiction book prize. The Baillie Gifford Prize is marking its 25th year with a Winner of Winners prize, in which six of the 24 past winners of the award are up against each other.
-
Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger
Walt Disney Co-Chief Executive Bob Iger Thursday said the studio may resume making films and television shows for its rivals, marking a departure from recent years, when its production resources were harnessed to launch and grow its marquee Disney+ steaming service.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty program.
-
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
-
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season
It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
Lifestyle
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
-
With airfares rising, here's how to find a travel deal this year
As demand surges and airfares soar to new heights, many Canadians are in search of travel deals this year. And low prices are out there -- particularly for domestic flights.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet fined by NBA for public criticism of officiating
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.
-
Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing
Members of the Canadian women's soccer team take their fight for pay equity to Parliament today.
-
Poulin leads experienced Team Canada in quest for third straight women's hockey title
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin will lead an experienced squad when Canada seeks its third straight women's world hockey title next month. Hockey Canada released its 23-player roster for the tournament, which runs April 5-16 in Brampton, Ont.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.