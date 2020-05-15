6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonopah, Nevada; series of strong aftershocks
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 8:20AM EDT
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake stuck near Tonopah, Nevada early Friday followed by a series of strong aftershocks, according the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
TONOPAH, NEV. -- The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.
The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.
The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometres) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.
People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.