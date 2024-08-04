World

    • 5-year-old killed and a second child injured after a bounce house goes airborne during Maryland baseball game

    FILE - Children play in a bounce house setup as part of the Diversity Block Party at the Lamar County Fairgrounds in Paris, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011. (AP Photo/The Paris News, Sam Craft) MANDATORY CREDIT FILE - Children play in a bounce house setup as part of the Diversity Block Party at the Lamar County Fairgrounds in Paris, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011. (AP Photo/The Paris News, Sam Craft) MANDATORY CREDIT
    A 5-year-old boy died and another child was injured when a bounce house they were inside went airborne during a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, authorities said.

    The bounce house flew onto the playing field at Regency Furniture Stadium, in Waldorf, as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team was playing, according to a news release from Charles County officials.

    A group of children were inside the bounce house when a gust of wind sent it flying "approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air," Charles County officials said. The children who were inside fell before the bounce house landed on the field, according to the news release.

    Onsite medical responders immediately tended to the children, with help from trainers from the baseball team and attendees of the game, authorities said.

    The 5-year-old boy was taken to a local children’s hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and another child sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown out to the hospital, the release says.

    The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs postponed their Saturday night game due to the incident.

    "Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and the Southern Maryland community during this difficult time," the team said in a statement posted to Facebook.

    Charles County Government Commission President Reuben B. Collins II also expressed his condolences and thanked first responders.

    "We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," Collins said.

    Waldorf is located about 28 miles south of Washington, DC.

    CNN’s Yan Kaner contributed to this report

