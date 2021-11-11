TORONTO -- Canada marks Remembrance Day, Boeing has an agreement with plane crash victims' families, and officials are monitoring new derivatives of the Delta variant. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Remembrance Day: This year's ceremonies will stand in stark contrast to last year, when organizers discouraged people from attending in person because of the second wave of COVID-19.

2. Delta derivatives: Health officials are monitoring a pair of new derivatives of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Western Canada, although more evidence is needed to determine whether they are more transmissible or cause more severe illness.

3. Plane crash settlement: Boeing has reached an agreement with the families of victims in the March 2019 crash of its 737-Max aircraft in Ethiopia.

4. Afghan refugees: A group of volunteers has come together to help Afghan refugees settle into their new homes and start to build lives here in Canada.

5. Gender bias: A new Canadian study has found that male physicians disproportionately refer patients to male surgeons over female surgeons despite both genders being equally qualified and experienced.

One more thing…

'True Patriot Love': A Nova Scotia artist has created a charity piece designed to spark remembrance of a recent loss of lives in the Canadian Armed Forces.