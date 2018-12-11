5 missing U.S. Marines declared dead in warplanes crash off Japan
In this Oct. 13, 2016, photo provided by U.S. Marine Corps, two F/A-18D Hornets with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 approach a KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 during a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command aerial refueling exercise in undisclosed location. (Cpl. Trever Statz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 12:56AM EST
TOKYO -- The U.S. military has declared five missing crew members dead after their refuelling plane collided with a fighter jet last week off Japan's southern coast, and halted search and recovery operations.
The five crew members were on a KC-130 refuelling aircraft that collided last Thursday with an F/A-18 Hornet during regularly scheduled training.
Two crew members in the F/A-18 were recovered after the accident, but one died. The U.S. Marines said the survivor was in stable condition when rescued.
It said in a statement that the identities of the five people declared dead will be released after their next of kin are notified.
The crew members were based at Iwakuni air station near Hiroshima.