5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkiye

Relatives of workers gather outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkiye on June 10, 2023. An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said. (Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP) Relatives of workers gather outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkiye on June 10, 2023. An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said. (Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social