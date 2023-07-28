5 Honduran migrants die in Mexico van crash, 18 injured

MEXICO CITY -

Five Honduran migrants are dead and another 18 are injured following the crash of the van they were riding in on Mexico's southern Gulf coast.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Friday the dead included four adult women and a two-year-old child. About half of those injured are children.

The type of panel van in which the 23 migrants were riding is frequently used both for public transport and smuggling migrants in southern Mexico.

The van appears to have skidded off a highway and rolled, or somehow been crushed into a mangled heap, according to photos distributed by the institute.