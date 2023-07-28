5 Honduran migrants die in Mexico van crash, 18 injured

Yareliz Mendez, 29, with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, speaks during a news conference calling for a new designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for migrants from Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Honduras, in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miramar, Fla. Five Honduran migrants are dead and another 18 are injured following the crash of the van they were riding in on Mexico's southern Gulf coast. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Yareliz Mendez, 29, with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, speaks during a news conference calling for a new designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for migrants from Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Honduras, in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miramar, Fla. Five Honduran migrants are dead and another 18 are injured following the crash of the van they were riding in on Mexico's southern Gulf coast. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social